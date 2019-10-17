Apple : Filing 4

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, at settlement, one share of common stock. This transaction represents the settlement of restricted stock units in shares of common stock on their scheduled vesting date.

Shares withheld by Apple to satisfy tax withholding requirements on vesting of restricted stock units.

This transaction was made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on May 31, 2019.

This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $233.675 to $234.57; the price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected upon request to the SEC staff, Apple, or a security holder of Apple.

This award was granted on October 5, 2015. 12.5% of the award vested on April 15, 2016 and the remaining restricted stock units vested 12.5% in semi- annual installments over the four-year period ending October 15, 2019.

This award was granted on October 14, 2016. 12.5% of the award vested on April 15, 2017 and the remaining restricted stock units vest 12.5% in semi- annual installments over the four-year period ending October 15, 2020, assuming continued employment through the applicable vesting date.

This award was granted on October 15, 2017. 12.5% of the award vested on April 15, 2018 and the remaining restricted stock units vest 12.5% in semi- annual installments over the four-year period ending October 15, 2021, assuming continued employment through the applicable vesting date.