MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
10/17 04:00:00 pm
235.28 USD   +0.39%
08:39pAPPLE : Filing 4
PU
11:47aAPPLE INC. : There is a limit to the rally
11:28aAPPLE : Stock market tunes in to Netflix after subscriber bounce
RE
Apple : Filing 4

10/17/2019 | 08:39pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

O'BRIEN DEIRDRE

Apple Inc. [ AAPL ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

ONE APPLE PARK WAY

10/15/2019

Senior Vice President

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

CUPERTINO, CA 95014

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

10/15/2019

M

23967

A

(1)

57819

D

Common Stock (2)

10/15/2019

F

11508

D

$235.32

46311

D

Common Stock (3)

10/16/2019

S

12459

D

$234.04 (4)

33852

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Restricted Stock

(1)

10/15/2019

M

7334

(5)

(5)

Common

7334.0

(1)

0

D

Unit

Stock

Restricted Stock

(1)

10/15/2019

M

6907

(6)

(6)

Common

6907.0

(1)

13814

D

Unit

Stock

Restricted Stock

(1)

10/15/2019

M

5573

(7)

(7)

Common

5573.0

(1)

22294

D

Unit

Stock

Restricted Stock

(1)

10/15/2019

M

4153

(8)

(8)

Common

4153.0

(1)

24918

D

Unit

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, at settlement, one share of common stock. This transaction represents the settlement of restricted stock units in shares of common stock on their scheduled vesting date.
  2. Shares withheld by Apple to satisfy tax withholding requirements on vesting of restricted stock units.
  3. This transaction was made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on May 31, 2019.
  4. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $233.675 to $234.57; the price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected upon request to the SEC staff, Apple, or a security holder of Apple.
  5. This award was granted on October 5, 2015. 12.5% of the award vested on April 15, 2016 and the remaining restricted stock units vested 12.5% in semi- annual installments over the four-year period ending October 15, 2019.
  6. This award was granted on October 14, 2016. 12.5% of the award vested on April 15, 2017 and the remaining restricted stock units vest 12.5% in semi- annual installments over the four-year period ending October 15, 2020, assuming continued employment through the applicable vesting date.
  7. This award was granted on October 15, 2017. 12.5% of the award vested on April 15, 2018 and the remaining restricted stock units vest 12.5% in semi- annual installments over the four-year period ending October 15, 2021, assuming continued employment through the applicable vesting date.
  8. This award was granted on September 30, 2018. 12.5% of the award vested on April 15, 2019 and the remaining restricted stock units vest 12.5% in semi- annual installments over the four-year period ending October 15, 2022, assuming continued employment through the applicable vesting date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

O'BRIEN DEIRDRE

ONE APPLE PARK WAYSenior Vice President

CUPERTINO, CA 95014

Signatures

/s/ Sam Whittington, Attorney-in-Fact for Deirdre O'Brien

10/17/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 00:38:05 UTC
