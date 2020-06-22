Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/22 05:29:55 pm
355.77 USD   +1.73%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11pAPPLE : Finally Closes Its Circle -- Heard on the Street
DJ
05:10pTech Up As S&P 500 Sector Tests Record Highs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Finally Closes Its Circle -- Heard on the Street

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

By Dan Gallagher

For all its efforts at secrecy, Apple Inc.'s move to start making its own processors for Mac computers may have been the company's least surprising product announcement yet -- and not just because the news leaked a couple of weeks ago.

Apple made the announcement at the opening of its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. Under a program called Apple Silicon, the company will design its own central processors for its Mac computers, eventually displacing the role that Intel Corp. has maintained with the iconic computer line since 2006. That was actually just two years before Apple kick-started its own in-house chip efforts with the acquisition of P.A. Semi, which culminated in Apple-designed chips for the iPhone, iPad and other devices. The Mac is essentially the company's last product line to rely on central processors designed by others.

The move has been years in coming, yet the business impact may take years to fully register. Apple expects to start shipping Macs with its in-house processors by the end of this year, but added that the full transition will likely take two years. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook even added that the company still has some Intel-based Macs in the release pipeline. The company also just updated its popular MacBook Air. Wall Street currently expects Apple's Mac revenues to rise only 2% in the fiscal year ending in September of 2021 after an expected 2% drop this year, according to FactSet.

But the shift will bring Apple other benefits besides the possibility of more Mac sales. Designing its own chips will save money and thus help Apple's all-important gross margin line. And bringing the Mac onto the same processor technology used on its other products gives Apple the benefit of what in tech parlance is called a "common architecture," which allows developers to write software more easily for all of the company's devices.

It took Apple years to finally close this circle; it will take a few more to start seeing it pay off.

Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.62% 358.87 Delayed Quote.19.09%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.79% 60.09 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11pAPPLE : Finally Closes Its Circle -- Heard on the Street
DJ
05:10pTech Up As S&P 500 Sector Tests Record Highs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:03pApple to Split With Intel, Shift to In-House Chips for Macs at WWDC
DJ
04:47pOil, stocks gain, but rising infection rates spark concerns
RE
04:27pOil, stocks gain, but rising infection rates spark concerns
RE
04:26pApple switches to its own chips for Mac computers as it adds features, privac..
RE
04:23pAPPLE : previews new iPhone software, changes to Mac chips
AQ
04:17pApple switches to its own chips for Mac computers as it adds features, privac..
RE
04:06pAPPLE'S NEW MACS : How They'll Work After Ditching Intel Chips
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 264 B - -
Net income 2020 54 237 M - -
Net cash 2020 64 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 1 555 B 1 555 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 336,68 $
Last Close Price 358,87 $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -6,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.19.09%1 515 804
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.81%293 390
XIAOMI CORPORATION16.51%40 040
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD32.97%18 467
FITBIT, INC.-2.89%1 703
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-19.10%962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group