Apple : Finally Closes Its Circle -- Heard on the Street

By Dan Gallagher

For all its efforts at secrecy, Apple Inc.'s move to start making its own processors for Mac computers may have been the company's least surprising product announcement yet -- and not just because the news leaked a couple of weeks ago.

Apple made the announcement at the opening of its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. Under a program called Apple Silicon, the company will design its own central processors for its Mac computers, eventually displacing the role that Intel Corp. has maintained with the iconic computer line since 2006. That was actually just two years before Apple kick-started its own in-house chip efforts with the acquisition of P.A. Semi, which culminated in Apple-designed chips for the iPhone, iPad and other devices. The Mac is essentially the company's last product line to rely on central processors designed by others.

The move has been years in coming, yet the business impact may take years to fully register. Apple expects to start shipping Macs with its in-house processors by the end of this year, but added that the full transition will likely take two years. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook even added that the company still has some Intel-based Macs in the release pipeline. The company also just updated its popular MacBook Air. Wall Street currently expects Apple's Mac revenues to rise only 2% in the fiscal year ending in September of 2021 after an expected 2% drop this year, according to FactSet.

But the shift will bring Apple other benefits besides the possibility of more Mac sales. Designing its own chips will save money and thus help Apple's all-important gross margin line. And bringing the Mac onto the same processor technology used on its other products gives Apple the benefit of what in tech parlance is called a "common architecture," which allows developers to write software more easily for all of the company's devices.

It took Apple years to finally close this circle; it will take a few more to start seeing it pay off.

Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com