Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : France's contact-tracing app should be ready by end of May-Orange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 07:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Stephane Richard, chief executive officer of Orange, delivers his keynote speech on 5G at the Orange Business Summit in Paris

Orange is in intense discussions with Apple over developing France's smartphone app for tracing people who are at risk of coronavirus infection, CEO Stephane Richard said on Thursday.

"There are meetings almost every day. It's not a done deal yet (...) but we have a discussion dynamic with Apple that is not bad", Richard added.

Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of France's biggest telecom operator, said that the app should be ready by the end of May.

(Story corrects first name of Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere in paragraph 3)

(Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Gareth Jones)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 3.28% 287.73 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
ORANGE 1.25% 11.35 Real-time Quote.-14.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
07:00aAPPLE : France's contact-tracing app should be ready by end of May-Orange
RE
05:57aFacebook could address some U.S. antitrust concerns with new photo transfer t..
RE
05:45aAPPLE : Coronavirus Tracking Apps Raise Questions About Bluetooth Security
DJ
04:59aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Global smartphone output to plunge by record 16.5% in June..
RE
03:45aEXCLUSIVE : Finance, tech firms on hiring spree amid coronavirus turmoil - Linke..
RE
04/29Qualcomm forecasts upbeat revenue as 5G demand mitigates virus impact
RE
04/29Qualcomm forecasts upbeat revenue as 5G demand mitigates virus impact
RE
04/29CINEWORLD : Won't Play Universal Pictures Films at Venues Following Studio's Snu..
DJ
04/29ALPHABET : Apple, Google to release early versions of contact tracing tool to de..
RE
04/29Samsung warns of second-quarter profit fall as coronavirus hits sales of phon..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 259 B
EBIT 2020 61 477 M
Net income 2020 52 771 M
Finance 2020 77 762 M
Yield 2020 1,12%
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,55x
EV / Sales2021 3,99x
Capitalization 1 259 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 304,10  $
Last Close Price 287,73  $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-5.13%1 258 957
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.20%274 497
XIAOMI CORPORATION-0.78%31 658
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD1.56%15 409
FITBIT, INC.4.26%1 827
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.37%952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group