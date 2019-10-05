Apple : How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear -2

At other times, Mr. Cook holds his tongue. When the president told the Journal in July 2017 that Mr. Cook promised to build "three big plants, beautiful plants" in the U.S., the company declined to comment, pointing to past statements about its reliance on U.S. suppliers for components.

While Mr. Cook had spoken with the president about manufacturing around that time, the CEO hadn't discussed three plants in the U.S., a person familiar with the company said. The CEO didn't challenge Mr. Trump because "it would have been a tweet war," the Journal reported last year, citing another person familiar with the company.

"In being measured and thoughtful, he doesn't create crisis when there doesn't need to be one, or antagonism when there doesn't need to be any, " one of the former administration officials said of Mr. Cook.

When Mr. Trump began working toward a planned tax cut in 2017, Mr. Cook told the president that Apple would invest more in the U.S. if it could bring its $250 billion in overseas cash back to the U.S. at a lower tax rate, one of the former administration officials said. Mr. Trump later cited Mr. Cook and Apple as he promoted a tax overhaul, this person added.

In early 2018, less than a month after the tax bill was signed, Apple announced it would contribute $350 billion to the U.S. economy over five years -- a figure that included spending on parts and services, capital spending and tax payments. Even though that was consistent with Apple's previous spending levels in the U.S., Mr. Cook went on ABC News to tout the commitment, as well as Apple's promise to develop a new Apple campus, which it later awarded to Austin, Texas.

Mr. Trump praised Apple later that month during the State of the Union address, saying its spending was an example of the benefits of tax cuts.

Over time, the administration began to rely on Mr. Cook for insight into trade and business issues around the world, including in China, Brazil and Europe, former and current senior administration officials said.

Trade remained a major sticking point. Mr. Cook told Mr. Trump regularly that a trade war would harm U.S. companies. Mr. Trump often told Mr. Cook he wanted Apple to add jobs in the U.S.

To ward off criticism of its overseas manufacturing, Apple rebranded commitments to U.S. manufacturing as spending from an "Advanced Manufacturing Fund" program, one of the people close to the company said. Previously, similar spending commitments with suppliers weren't publicized.

Early this year, Mr. Cook joined the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board led by Ms. Trump. The group, which includes the CEOs of Lockheed Martin Corp. and Siemens USA, aims to help U.S. employers and the government better train workers.

Last year, when the White House announced duties on $200 billion of Chinese-made goods, it exempted a group of products including Apple's smartwatch and wireless earbuds. But the tariff threat re-emerged in May when Mr. Trump threatened tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese goods. The tariffs would have increased the price of new iPhones, on average, by about $40, and reduced Apple's per-share earnings by more than 20%, according to analysts.

Despite the tariff threat, Apple made plans to manufacture a new version of its Mac Pro in China. The current version of the computer was produced in Austin, Texas.

After the president said in August he planned to move forward with the tariffs, Mr. Cook reached out to Mr. Kushner, who set up the phone call with the president that helped persuade the Trump administration to spare iPhones and other products from tariffs.

The president later said Mr. Cook made the case that tariffs would give Samsung an advantage over Apple because the South Korean company wouldn't have to pay duties.

The plea clicked with Mr. Trump, according to former senior administration officials. He wants to stop countries such as China from competing unfairly against the U.S., and for American multinationals to succeed world-wide.

Several weeks later, Apple reversed its plan for the Mac Pro, announcing it would continue to make it in Austin, after the administration granted exclusions on tariffs for some Chinese-made components in the desktop computer.

"The reason I speak to Tim Cook: He's the one that calls me," Mr. Trump said in August.

--Alex Leary and Michael C. Bender contributed to this article.