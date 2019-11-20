Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple, Intel file antitrust case against SoftBank-owned firm over patent practices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 10:52pm EST
Computer chip maker Intel's logo is shown on a gaming computer display during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles

Apple Inc and Intel Corp on Wednesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Fortress Investment Group, alleging the SoftBank Group Corp unit stockpiled patents to hold up tech firms with lawsuits demanding as much as $5.1 billion.

The suit follows an earlier case that Intel filed against Fortress in October. Intel withdrew that suit and on Wednesday filed a new version in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California with Apple joining as a plaintiff.

Intel and Apple allege that Fortress and firms it either owned or whose patent portfolios it effectively controlled - and which do no make any technology products - stockpiled patents for the primary purpose of suing technology companies and did so in a manner that violated U.S. antitrust laws.

"Apple has suffered economic harm in the form of litigation costs and diversion of resources away from innovation to respond to these entities' serial nuisance suits," Apple wrote in the complaint.

Fortress and Japanese parent SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. When Intel filed the similar lawsuit in October, a Fortress spokesman told Reuters the company was "confident in our business practices and our legal position and view this lawsuit as meritless".

In the filing on Wednesday, Apple said firms connected to Fortress had filed at least 25 lawsuits against the iPhone maker demanding $2.6 billion to $5.1 billion in damages. One of the suits, Apple wrote in its filing, alleged that Apple violated a step-counting patent in its devices with health-tracking apps.

Two Fortress-connected firms, Uniloc USA and Uniloc Luxembourg, "have disclosed that they believe they are entitled to damages of between $1.41 and $2.75 per Apple product, for total damages in the range of $375 to $732 million," Apple wrote in its complaint.

"The apparent precision of the per-unit damages request is a facade; Uniloc USA and Uniloc Luxembourg simply adopted the amounts that Apple sought from Samsung in litigation for Apple's patents," Apple wrote, referring to South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Intel said it could not comment beyond the court filing. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Sandra Maler and Christopher Cushing)

By Stephen Nellis

Stocks treated in this article : Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.16% 263.19 Delayed Quote.66.85%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.77% 57.9 Delayed Quote.23.38%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
10:52pApple, Intel file antitrust case against SoftBank-owned firm over patent prac..
RE
10:07pAPPLE : Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:57pAPPLE : cancels premiere of film 'The Banker' after unspecified 'concerns'
RE
08:20pAPPLE : Trump considering whether Apple should be exempt from China tariffs
RE
07:37pAPPLE : Trump Blames Beijing for Lagging Trade Talks
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:50pAPPLE : Trump Says He Is 'Looking' at Exempting Apple From Fresh China Tariffs
DJ
05:41pAPPLE : Trump Says He Is 'Looking' at Exempting Apple From China Tariffs
DJ
12:07pAPPLE : Away from Washington, Trump praises Apple's Texas expansion
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 275 B
EBIT 2020 66 787 M
Net income 2020 56 529 M
Finance 2020 90 861 M
Yield 2020 1,20%
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,92x
EV / Sales2021 3,68x
Capitalization 1 169 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 256,93  $
Last Close Price 263,19  $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.66.85%1 183 197
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%303 814
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 182
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD295.65%12 381
FITBIT, INC.34.81%1 743
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group