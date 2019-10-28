Apple : Introduces $249 AirPods Pro

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. is introducing a high-end version of its AirPods wireless earbuds with a new design and noise cancellation, as the tech giant looks to broaden its offering of wearable products amid lackluster iPhone sales.

AirPods have emerged as one of Apple's most successful new products. Sales of the devices rose an estimated 70% in the quarter ended in June to about $2 billion, according to Bernstein Research, helping the company offset its flagging iPhone business and deliver revenue growth for the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year.

The addition of a Pro line of AirPods, which cost $249, follows in the company's tradition of offering a high-end, pricier model of a core product -- featuring more bells-and-whistles -- and a lower-priced, entry-level version with fewer features. Apple offers Pro versions of its Mac, iPad and iPhone lines. The new earbuds are the first Pro offering of a wearable device.

The popularity of wireless earbuds has driven Apple rivals to offer their own versions. Microsoft Corp. this month said it would sell such devices . Alphabet Inc.'s Google also said it would introduce wireless earbuds due out next year.

The AirPods Pro feature a new design with silicone ear tips that Apple says conform to each individuals' ears. They have noise-cancellation capabilities to eliminate background noise, longer battery life and a mode that allows users to listen to music while also hearing the environment around them, Apple says.

