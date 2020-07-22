Log in
Apple Inc. AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Apple : Italy Opens Probe on Amazon, Apple Regarding Online Product Sale

07/22/2020 | 11:05am EDT

By Giovanni Legorano

ROME--Italy's antitrust authority has launched an investigation to establish whether Amazon Inc. and Apple Inc. have violated European competition rules in relation to the online sale of Apple and Beats products.

The authority said Wednesday that the probe is aimed at ascertaining whether the two U.S. giants have put in place an agreement banning electronic retailers who aren't included in Apple's official program to sell these products from selling them on Amazon's online platform.

These retailers are buying these products legitimately from wholesalers in order to resell them on the retail market, the authority said.

The agreement to exclude some retailers could potentially reduce market competition by placing market-entry barriers for non-official sellers, and by reducing the incentive to compete effectively on the prices of products branded Apple and Beats, the authority said.

Antitrust officials inspected the Italian offices of the two companies on Tuesday, the authority said.

"We are fully collaborating with the Authority," Amazon said in a statement.

Apple didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Write to Giovanni Legorano at giovanni.legorano@wsj.com

