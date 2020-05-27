Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

By Joe Flint and R.T. Watson

Apple Inc. has nabbed director Martin Scorsese's next film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, according to people familiar with the matter.

The project will be the tech giant's biggest foray into film yet as it beat out other interested companies, including Netflix Inc., which produced and. Scorsese's last film.

The film will be labelled an Apple Original Film, and Paramount Pictures, which was the original home for the movie, will distribute the movie theatrically.

Paramount Pictures, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc., had both creative and financial issues with the movie, whose budget ballooned to more than $200 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Script rewrites were done to try and bring costs down but ultimately failed and the studio balked at the project.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.44% 318.11 Delayed Quote.7.86%
NETFLIX, INC. 1.23% 419.89 Delayed Quote.28.19%
PARAMOUNT CORPORATION 2.01% 0.76 End-of-day quote.-37.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
05:59pHBO Max Is Left Out of Amazon, Roku's Platforms at Launch -- Update
DJ
05:54pApple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNir..
DJ
05:18pTech Flat On Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:04pDow Industrials Climb as Optimism Builds
DJ
04:20pDow Industrials Climb as Optimism Builds -- Update
DJ
01:43pDow Industrials Climb as Optimism Builds
DJ
01:28pWhere do Trump and Biden stand on tech policy issues?
RE
02:48aCEOs Turn to Each Other For Tips on Virus Battle -- WSJ
DJ
02:38a'RALLY OF HOPE' : Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
RE
02:22aAPPLE : PTAB Adds Factors To Assess Import Of Competing Trial Date
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 263 B
EBIT 2020 62 487 M
Net income 2020 54 060 M
Finance 2020 63 964 M
Yield 2020 1,01%
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,00x
EV / Sales2021 4,49x
Capitalization 1 379 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 314,35 $
Last Close Price 318,11 $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.7.86%1 372 814
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.57%267 299
XIAOMI CORPORATION12.06%38 465
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD4.89%15 812
FITBIT, INC.-1.22%1 733
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-19.70%932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group