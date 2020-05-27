Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro

By Joe Flint and R.T. Watson

Apple Inc. has nabbed director Martin Scorsese's next film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, according to people familiar with the matter.

The project will be the tech giant's biggest foray into film yet as it beat out other interested companies, including Netflix Inc., which produced and. Scorsese's last film.

The film will be labelled an Apple Original Film, and Paramount Pictures, which was the original home for the movie, will distribute the movie theatrically.

Paramount Pictures, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc., had both creative and financial issues with the movie, whose budget ballooned to more than $200 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Script rewrites were done to try and bring costs down but ultimately failed and the studio balked at the project.