Apple : Plans $100 Million Racial-Justice Initiative -- Update

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. on Thursday said it would devote $100 million to a racial-justice initiative that aims to invest in education, economic equality and criminal-justice reform with a goal of increasing opportunities for people of color.

The effort will be led by Apple head of public affairs and social policy Lisa Jackson, who ran the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration. She joined the company in 2013.

"Things must change and Apple is committed to being a force for that change," Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a video on Twitter.

Mr. Cook, who often quotes Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke about his experience growing up in Alabama during the civil-rights movement, when he learned the importance of people speaking up and doing what they could to make a "flawed society more perfect."

The $100 million investment is the first Apple has made for racial justice. In 2018, it committed $300 million to a clean-energy fund in China to power operations of renewable energy for its suppliers. In 2017, it announced a $1 billion investment in an advanced manufacturing fund focused on creating jobs in the U.S. Last year, Apple announced a $2.5 billion initiative to combat a crisis in what it said was "housing availability and affordability" in California.

Apple last year reported a profit of $55 billion behind revenue of $260 billion.

Mr. Cook said Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative will be modeled after the company's work on environmental sustainability in recent years. He said the effort will extend Apple's support of educational institutions such as historically black colleges and universities, while also investing in groups Apple hasn't worked with previously, such as the Equal Justice Initiative, a criminal-justice reform nonprofit.

Apple will create a camp for black software developers to support entrepreneurial efforts to create apps and services. Mr. Cook said Apple also will aim to increase the number of black-owned suppliers providing components and materials for its operations.

"This is a comprehensive effort governed by three principles: representation, inclusion and accountability," he said.

"Whether it is at Apple or anywhere in society, the burden of change must not fall on those who are underrepresented," Mr. Cook said. "It falls heaviest on those in positions of power, leadership and influence to change structures for the greater good."

