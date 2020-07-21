Apple : Pledges to Be Carbon Neutral by 2030 -- Update

By Sarah E. Needleman

Apple Inc. is pledging to become carbon neutral across its business, including its mostly overseas supply chain, within the next 10 years, the latest corporate giant planning to shift its operations to battle climate change.

The iPhone maker said Tuesday that the new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have been produced with no net release of carbon into the atmosphere. The company plans to reduce its emissions by 75% and develop carbon-removal solutions for the remaining 25% of its footprint.

Apple said its global corporate operations are already carbon neutral and that all of its iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch devices released in the past year are made with some recycled content.

"The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet -- they've helped us make our products more energy efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world, " Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a written statement. "Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth."

Apple's new environmental goals follow the company's announcement last month that it plans to ship its Mac computers later this year with custom chips, marking the end of a 15-year technology partnership with Intel Corp. Apple has also been working in recent years to replace many other third-party parts with components designed in-house, and last year the company asked suppliers to study shifting final assembly of some products out of China.

Almost all of the products that Apple sells world-wide are made in China. The company's initiative means that it will work to transition its manufacturing suppliers to renewable sources of electricity to power their operations.

Chinese manufacturers that hope to continue working with Apple will now need to consider making changes to how they operate to satisfy the company's environmental-related ambitions, said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. "Many of those partners are going to have to shift their strategy if they want to stay on Apple's good side," he said.

Apple said that so far, 71 of its manufacturing partners in 17 countries have committed to making its products using 100% renewable energy. The company estimates those renewable-energy projects, once completed, will help avoid more than 14.3 million metric tons of carbon-dioxide emissions into the atmosphere annually.

Apple joins large companies in a range of industries that have pledged emission cuts in recent years, including cosmetics maker L'Oréal SA, pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk A/S and candy maker Mars Inc.

Other technology giants have also become involved. In January, software company Microsoft Corp. said it would become "carbon negative" by 2030 and that by 2050 it plans to offset all emissions it has produced since its founding in 1975. And Amazon.com Inc. said last year that it would add a fleet of 100,000 electric delivery vehicles in a drive to be carbon neutral by 2040. Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos also committed $10 billion to start a new fund to fight climate change.

The commitments come as companies face pressure from investors, employees and consumers to take action on emissions, according to nonprofits and experts focused on sustainability. Apple said in 2018 that it achieved a decade-old goal of having its facilities world-wide powered exclusively by renewable energy. Lisa Jackson, who served as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration, oversees Apple's environmental initiatives.

With its latest announcement, Apple said it released an environmental progress report detailing its plans, which cover areas such as carbon product design, energy efficiency and emissions. The company also said it is establishing an accelerator program focused on investing in minority-owned businesses that drive positive outcomes in its supply chain and in communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards.

Apple also said the U.S.-China Green Fund, a public-private partnership, would invest $100 million in energy-efficiency projects for company suppliers.

Kyle Wiens, chief of San Luis Obispo, Calif.-based iFixit, an electronics-repair and -equipment retailer, said Apple's carbon-neutral plans are a big deal relative to major electronics manufacturers. He also applauded Apple for vowing to re-use rare-earth elements in its devices. "No one is recycling rare earths, and we need them to make clean tech," he said.

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com