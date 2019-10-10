Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Pulls Hong Kong Cop-Tracking Map App After China Uproar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 12:40am EDT

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. removed from its app store an app that citizens and protesters in Hong Kong used to track police activity, thrusting the tech giant deeper into the furor engulfing U.S. companies over the protests.

The removal, which Apple announced late Wednesday, followed criticism in Chinese state media of the tech giant's decision just days earlier to approve the app, called HKmap.live.

Apple said it pulled HKmap.live because of concerns it endangered law enforcement and residents. It said in a statement that Hong Kong's Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau verified the app was being "used to target and ambush police, threaten public safety, and criminals have used it to victimize residents in areas where they know there is no law enforcement."

"This app violates our guidelines and local laws," Apple said.

The app's developer confirmed the removal on its Twitter account, @hkmaplive, without elaborating. The developer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, has a commercial agreement to supply news through Apple services.

Yoko Kubota contributed to this article.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
01:10aNearly all goods traded by U.S. and China will have tariffs by December 15
RE
01:07aAPPLE : removes Hong Kong map app after Chinese criticism
AQ
12:40aAPPLE : Pulls Hong Kong Cop-Tracking Map App After China Uproar
DJ
12:14aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Display to invest $11 billion by 2025 amid industry oversu..
RE
10/09APPLE : Filing 4
PU
10/09Tech Up On Trade-Deal Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/09MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher, End Two-day Skid As China-U.S. Trade Ta..
DJ
10/09APPLE : Angers China by Approving Cop-Tracking Map App for Hong Kong--Update
DJ
10/09Vodafone to close more than 1,000 stores
RE
10/09Multinationals risk heftier tax hit in biggest overhaul for decades
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 359 M
Net income 2019 54 243 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,57x
EV / Sales2020 3,46x
Capitalization 1 026 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 225,85  $
Last Close Price 227,03  $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.42.26%1 014 104
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 807
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD221.82%6 066
MEITU INC--.--%910
DIGIA OYJ22.11%101
DORO AB (PUBL)13.03%92
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group