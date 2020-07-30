Log in
Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Apple : Sales Surge as Pandemic Drives Software and Device Purchases

07/30/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. showed the technology industry's resilience amid the pandemic, reporting a better-than-expected 11% increase in quarterly sales from a year earlier as it benefited from strong demand for apps and work-from-home devices and avoided a downturn in its iPhone business.

The tech giant posted revenue in its fiscal third quarter of $59.69 billion, even as a new wave of coronavirus outbreaks across the U.S. forced the company to again close stores. Profit rose about 12% to $11.25 billion, or $2.58 a share.

The results exceeded analysts' expectations of $52.24 billion in revenue for the three months ended June 27. Apple and its tech peers have outperformed other industries upended by the pandemic because of their roles providing the goods and services people have turned to as they work remotely and spent less time venturing outside the home.

Apple on Thursday said its board also approved a four-for-one stock split, aiming to make the stock more accessible to a wider investor base.

Shares rose 5% in after-hours trading. The company's stock price has risen more than 31% since the start of the year, adding more than $350 billion in market value.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com

