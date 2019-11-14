Apple : Says Customers Can Contribute to Health Studies Via Research App

By Allison Prang



Apple Inc. (AAPL) said U.S. customers can enroll in health studies in three different areas: heart and movement, hearing and women's health.

The company said that once Apple Watch or iPhone users enroll in the study -- which can be accessed through Apple's research app -- they can share their data related to noise levels, heart rate and movement. Apple said the data is "captured during everyday activities, from taking a walk to attending a concert."

