Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
08/11 04:00:00 pm
437.5 USD   -2.97%
05:53pAPPLE : Tesla to Enact 5-for-1 Stock Split
DJ
05:51pAPPLE : Tesla to Enace 5-for-1 Stock Split
DJ
05:46pU.S. Appeals Court Throws Out Antitrust Ruling Against Qualcomm -- 3rd Update
DJ
Apple : Tesla to Enact 5-for-1 Stock Split

08/11/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Tesla Inc. said it would enact a 5-for-1 stock split after a share-price surge over recent months vaulted the electric-vehicle maker to the status of most valuable car company.

Enthusiasm in Tesla's stock has been fueled by four consecutive quarters of profit even in the coronavirus pandemic. Tesla shares rose more than 6% in after-market trading following the announcement.

Tesla's move follows one from Apple Inc., which last month said its board had approved a 4-for-1 stock split, aiming to make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors.

This article will be updated

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 938 M - -
Net cash 2020 75 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,9x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 1 928 B 1 928 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,78x
EV / Sales 2021 6,09x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.51.35%1 927 926
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.30%325 505
XIAOMI CORPORATION39.33%47 054
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD47.35%22 282
FITBIT, INC.-3.04%1 718
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.49%1 153
