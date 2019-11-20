Log in
Apple Inc.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Trump Says He Is 'Looking' at Exempting Apple From Fresh China Tariffs

11/20/2019 | 05:50pm EST

By Catherine Lucey and Tripp Mickle

AUSTIN, Texas -- President Trump said China wasn't "stepping up" the way he wants in trade talks, as he toured a Texas plant assembling Mac computers.

Mr. Trump visited the manufacturing facility with Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook here on Wednesday, as the White House sought to promote job creation and economic growth amid the continuing trade war with China. A plan for a limited "phase one" trade deal was announced nearly six weeks ago, but there have been few signs of progress since then.

Asked if a deal with China would be reached by the end of the year, Mr. Trump said that "China would much rather make a trade deal than I would, " adding, "I don't think they're stepping up to the level that I want."

The president also said he was "looking at" exempting Apple from a coming round of China tariffs, adding, "We have to treat Apple on a somewhat similar basis as we treat Samsung."

The appearance on Wednesday was the first visit by Messrs. Trump and Cook to an Apple assembly line since the president took office in 2017 after campaigning against Apple's overseas manufacturing practices. The president saw workers assembling the latest Mac Pro in the factory space, chatting with Mr. Cook and workers about the process.

Write to Catherine Lucey at catherine.lucey@wsj.com and Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com

APPLE INC. -1.16% 263.19 Delayed Quote.68.82%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
