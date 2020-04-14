Apple : Unveils Tool for Mobility Data

By Matt Grossman

Apple on Tuesday released a tool for studying mobility data that the company said could help in Covid-19 mitigation efforts.

The web tool from the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech company provides data on changes in driving, walking and public-transit trends. The information comes from users' interactions with the Apple Maps app, but doesn't associate mobility data with identifying information for individuals. Apple said it would store information about individuals' mobility.

The tool is available to the public on an Apple-hosted website, but Apple said it may provide insights to local governments and public-health authorities. The website includes data for major cities, and 63 countries or regions.

