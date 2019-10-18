PHOTOS October 17, 2019

Apple celebrates 'Dickinson,' coming to Apple TV+ November 1

Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov and Ella Hunt

The cast of 'Dickinson' celebrates the launch of the new show coming to Apple TV+ on November 1. Left to right: Ella Hunt, Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss.

Apple celebrated 'Dickinson' today with its global premiere at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York. Coming exclusively to Apple TV+ on November 1, 'Dickinson' is a half-hour comedy series that audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Written and created by Alena Smith, the series is a coming-of-age story, set in the 19th century, that finds Emily to be the unexpected hero for our millennial generation. Beginning November 1, the complete season, including all 10 episodes, will be available to stream in over 100 countries and regions around the world.

Hailee Steinfeld at the global premiere of 'Dickinson' in Brooklyn, New York.

Jane Krakowski arrives at the global premiere of 'Dickinson.'

Gus Birney at the global premiere of 'Dickinson.'

Creator, showrunner and executive producer Alena Smith shares a moment with star and executive producer Hailee Steinfeld at the global premiere of 'Dickinson.'

Adrian Blake Enscoe at the global premiere of 'Dickinson.'

1 Beginning November 1, customers can initiate the one-year free offer in the Apple TV app on the device running the latest software. Apple TV+, the first all-original video subscription service and home for today's most imaginative storytellers, will launch November 1 in over 100 countries and regions. The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online ( tv.apple.com ), for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Customers who purchase any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch starting September 10, 2019, can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.Beginning November 1, customers can initiate the one-year free offer in the Apple TV app on the device running the latest software.

Media Images of 'Dickinson' Premiere Download All

1 $4.99 per month after free trial. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Offer good for three months after eligible device activation, starting November 1, 2019. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. See www.apple.com/promo for restrictions and other terms.

Press Contacts Corina Galdamez Apple cgaldamez@apple.com (424) 326-7629 Virginia McMillian Apple virginia@apple.com (424) 326-7631 Apple Media Helpline media.help@apple.com (408) 974-2042