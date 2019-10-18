Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/17 04:00:00 pm
235.28 USD   +0.39%
01:09aAPPLE : celebrates “Dickinson,” coming to Apple TV+ November 1
PU
10/17APPLE : Filing 4
PU
10/17APPLE INC. : There is a limit to the rally
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : celebrates “Dickinson,” coming to Apple TV+ November 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 01:09am EDT
PHOTOSOctober 17, 2019
Apple celebrates 'Dickinson,' coming to Apple TV+ November 1

Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov and Ella Hunt

The cast of 'Dickinson' celebrates the launch of the new show coming to Apple TV+ on November 1. Left to right: Ella Hunt, Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss.
Apple celebrated 'Dickinson' today with its global premiere at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York. Coming exclusively to Apple TV+ on November 1, 'Dickinson' is a half-hour comedy series that audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Written and created by Alena Smith, the series is a coming-of-age story, set in the 19th century, that finds Emily to be the unexpected hero for our millennial generation.
Beginning November 1, the complete season, including all 10 episodes, will be available to stream in over 100 countries and regions around the world.
Hailee Steinfeld at the global premiere of 'Dickinson' in Brooklyn, New York.
Jane Krakowski arrives at the global premiere of 'Dickinson.'
Gus Birney at the global premiere of 'Dickinson.'
Creator, showrunner and executive producer Alena Smith shares a moment with star and executive producer Hailee Steinfeld at the global premiere of 'Dickinson.'
Adrian Blake Enscoe at the global premiere of 'Dickinson.'
Apple TV+, the first all-original video subscription service and home for today's most imaginative storytellers, will launch November 1 in over 100 countries and regions. The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online (tv.apple.com), for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Customers who purchase any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch starting September 10, 2019, can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.1 Beginning November 1, customers can initiate the one-year free offer in the Apple TV app on the device running the latest software.
Media

Images of 'Dickinson' Premiere

1 $4.99 per month after free trial. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Offer good for three months after eligible device activation, starting November 1, 2019. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. See www.apple.com/promo for restrictions and other terms.

Press Contacts

Corina Galdamez

Apple

cgaldamez@apple.com

(424) 326-7629

Virginia McMillian

Apple

virginia@apple.com

(424) 326-7631

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 05:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
01:09aAPPLE : celebrates “Dickinson,” coming to Apple TV+ November 1
PU
10/17TIM COOK : China market regulator chief met with Apple CEO Tim Cook
RE
10/17APPLE : Filing 4
PU
10/17WarnerMedia's HBO Max to stream films of 'Spirited Away' producer
RE
10/17MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Ends Within 1% Of All-time High Amid Brexit Draft De..
DJ
10/17Number of new Netflix shows to dwarf those from Disney, Apple at launch
RE
10/17APPLE : Stock market tunes in to Netflix after subscriber bounce
RE
10/17APPLE : Fitbit in healthcare partnership to take on Apple Watch
RE
10/17Facebook Wasn't Ready for the Backlash Against Libra
DJ
10/17Chipmaker TSMC boosts capex by up to $5 billion, sees fourth quarter sales ju..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 372 M
Net income 2019 54 253 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,27%
P/E ratio 2019 20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,71x
EV / Sales2020 3,60x
Capitalization 1 063 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 228,00  $
Last Close Price 235,28  $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.48.58%1 063 273
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%283 576
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 349
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD241.41%6 417
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 041
FITBIT, INC.-24.75%966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group