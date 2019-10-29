Apple : celebrates “The Morning Show,” coming to Apple TV+ November 1

Log in
APPLE INC. (AAPL)

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
10/29/2019 | 01:02am EDT
Apple TV+, the first all-original video subscription service and home for today's most imaginative storytellers, will launch November 1 in over 100 countries and regions. The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, as well as select Samsung smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices and online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Customers who purchase any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch starting September 10, 2019, can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.1 Beginning November 1, customers can initiate the one-year free offer in the Apple TV app on the device running the latest software.

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 05:01:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 406 M
Net income 2019 54 384 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 21,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,95x
EV / Sales2020 3,82x
Capitalization 1 126 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 233,24  $
Last Close Price 249,05  $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target -6,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.56.32%1 125 502
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%287 985
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 660
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD236.06%6 401
FITBIT, INC.-13.28%1 132
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 066
