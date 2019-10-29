Apple : celebrates “The Morning Show,” coming to Apple TV+ November 1

Apple TV+, the first all-original video subscription service and home for today's most imaginative storytellers, will launch November 1 in over 100 countries and regions. The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, as well as select Samsung smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices and online at tv.apple.com
, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Customers who purchase any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch starting September 10, 2019, can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.1
Beginning November 1, customers can initiate the one-year free offer in the Apple TV app on the device running the latest software.
Disclaimer
