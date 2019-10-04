Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Apple's chief executive Tim Cook said on Thursday he hoped to see trade barriers return to normal, but added that international trade deals needed adjusting.

"I am convinced that free trade relations are positive for everyone," Cook said at an event with students in Florence, Italy.

Speaking after the United States said it would slap duties on an array of European products as part of Washington's response to illegal EU aircraft subsidies, Cook said he hoped to see trade barriers "normalize and return to zero or almost."

He also said he was "in favour of an adjustment of trade deals to bring them into line with our times".

(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Crispian Balmer)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
05:49pAPPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
RE
05:35pAPPLE : FBI director warns Facebook could become platform of 'child pornographer..
RE
05:28pAPPLE : FBI director warns Facebook could become platform of 'child pornographer..
RE
05:03pApple, Disney advance while HP Inc., Avnet pull back
AQ
04:36p'Goldilocks' jobs data propels Wall St to best day since August
RE
04:24pAPPLE : Buys Animation Technology Company IKinema -CNBC
DJ
04:22pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher After Modest Job Gains Keep Fed Rate Cut..
DJ
03:54pAustria's AMS fails in its Osram takeover attempt but won't give up
RE
12:45pEUROPE : U.S. data lifts European shares, but they log worst week in one year
RE
11:09aAPPLE : raises production of iPhone 11 models by about 10% - Nikkei
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 321 M
Net income 2019 54 211 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,46x
EV / Sales2020 3,36x
Capitalization 998 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 224,25  $
Last Close Price 227,01  $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.39.99%1 012 161
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 908
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD234.55%6 302
MEITU INC--.--%970
DIGIA OYJ29.47%108
DORO AB (PUBL)11.13%93
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group