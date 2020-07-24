Apple : donates its proceeds from John Lewis documentary to museums in his honor

'John Lewis: Good Trouble' is an intimate account of the legendary US representative's life and legacy. Apple will donate its portion of the proceeds from the documentary to the National Civil Rights Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

In tribute to the life and legacy of civil rights hero and US Congressman John Lewis, Apple will donate its portion of the proceeds from the documentary 'John Lewis: Good Trouble' to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

'Representative John Lewis's life and example compel each of us to continue the fight for racial equity and justice,' said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. 'This film celebrates his undeniable legacy, and we felt it fitting to support two cultural institutions that continue his mission of educating people everywhere about the ongoing quest for equal rights.'

'The life and legacy of John Lewis, a National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award recipient, is celebrated throughout the museum,' said Terri Lee Freeman, the National Civil Rights Museum's president. 'This timely contribution will help expand our digital platforms, allowing us to reach many more students, parents, and educators globally, and to continue as a catalyst for positive social change, as Representative Lewis encouraged us all to be. We are grateful to Apple for this incredible gift honoring him.'

'Representative John Lewis was a central leader in helping create the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Because of his pivotal role in American history, he understood the impact a history museum like ours could have on the world,' said Spencer Crew, the National Museum of African American History and Culture's interim director. 'For many years, he was the angel who kept the dream of the museum alive, and he made sure we got the presidential and congressional support needed to open in 2016. As a civil rights leader, he had a vision of what was possible for the nation. He had a similar vision for the museum, which helped make it a reality. Apple's gift in his honor will help us continue to fulfill our mission.'