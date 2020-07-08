Log in
07/08/2020 | 09:23am EDT
UPDATEJuly 8, 2020
Apple expands iPhone repair services to hundreds of new locations across the US

Independent Repair Provider Program also opens to businesses across Europe and Canada

Apple's Independent Repair Provider Program, which offers convenient options for out-of-warranty repairs for iPhone, adds more locations in the US and expands to Europe and Canada.
Apple is expanding its Independent Repair Provider Program with additional options for customers to access repair services. The industry-leading program enables businesses of all sizes to offer repairs on iPhone using genuine Apple parts, which ensures safety and quality. Following the launch of the program in the US last fall, over 140 independent repair companies have joined with over 700 new US locations now available to customers, and businesses in Europe and Canada can now sign up.
'We are thrilled to expand our independent repair program to more locations across the US and to businesses across Europe and Canada,' said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. 'When a customer needs a repair, we want them to have a range of options that not only suits their needs but also guarantees safety and quality so their iPhone can be used for as long as possible.'
New US Locations for iPhone Repair
Since the launch of the Independent Repair Provider Program last fall, there are now over 700 Independent Repair Provider locations across the US providing out-of-warranty service for iPhone. The over 140 new repair businesses participating in the program vary in size and include uBreakiFix, with locations across the US.
All of the businesses in the program have access to free training from Apple and the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations. To verify that a company participates in the program, visit support.apple.com/repair/verify-repair-provider.
Independent Repair Provider Program Opens to Businesses in Europe and Canada
Following a successful US launch, independent repair shops in 32 countries across Europe as well as Canada can now apply for Apple's Independent Repair Provider Program. There is no cost to join, and the training is free for new businesses.
Businesses need to have an Apple-certified technician who can perform the repairs to qualify for the program. For information on new participating countries and to join, visit support.apple.com/irp-program.
Apple's Expanding Repair Services
Apple has also continued to offer more repair options for customers through its growing global network of over 5,000 AASPs that help millions of people with both in- and out-of-warranty service for all Apple products. Last year, the company announced a major expansion of this network by adding every Best Buy store in the US, tripling the number of US AASP locations compared to three years ago. To find a location, visit support.apple.com/repair.
Across its repair options and partners, Apple is working to ensure health and safety as well as access to repair services during COVID-19. This has included offering additional options for mail-in repair for customers and supporting its existing network of providers servicing customers in ways that meet health and safety guidelines.
Press Contacts

Keri Fulton

Apple

keri_fulton@apple.com

(240) 595-2691

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 13:22:02 UTC
