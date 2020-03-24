Log in
APPLE INC.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 03/24 09:13:13 pm
245.2200 USD   +9.29%
03:58pAPPLE : expects to start reopening some stores in first half of April - Bloomberg News
RE
01:27pCoronavirus to bring deep U.S. capital return letdowns
RE
02:48aApple Market Cap Below $1 Trillion -- WSJ
DJ
Apple : expects to start reopening some stores in first half of April - Bloomberg News

03/24/2020 | 03:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks wait for checking their temperature in an Apple Store, in Shanghai

Apple Inc could start re-opening some of its retail stores in the first half of April, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

The company has also extended remote work abilities for many employees through at least April 5, the report added. (https://bloom.bg/2wq9HCj)

Apple declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

It was not clear which stores would open again, or in which countries. Many governments around the world have currently initiated lockdowns to limit the spread of the coronavirus, though others where the virus struck earlier have begun to ease restrictions.

Apple reopened its stores in China earlier this month.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B
EBIT 2020 65 543 M
Net income 2020 56 485 M
Finance 2020 77 739 M
Yield 2020 1,43%
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,32x
EV / Sales2021 2,95x
Capitalization 982 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 316,85  $
Last Close Price 224,37  $
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-23.59%1 003 035
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.07%224 548
XIAOMI CORPORATION1.83%29 406
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD30.05%19 071
FITBIT, INC.-6.09%1 631
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.85%793
