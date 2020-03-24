Apple : expects to start reopening some stores in first half of April - Bloomberg News

The company has also extended remote work abilities for many employees through at least April 5, the report added. (https://bloom.bg/2wq9HCj)

Apple declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

It was not clear which stores would open again, or in which countries. Many governments around the world have currently initiated lockdowns to limit the spread of the coronavirus, though others where the virus struck earlier have begun to ease restrictions.

Apple reopened its stores in China earlier this month.

