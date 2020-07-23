Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple faces deceptive trade practices probe by multiple U.S. states: document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:36pm BST
Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris

Multiple U.S. states are investigating Apple Inc for potentially deceiving consumers, according to a March document obtained by a tech watchdog group.

The Texas attorney general may sue Apple for violating the state's deceptive trade practices law in connection with the multi-state investigation, according to the document, which was obtained by the Tech Transparency Project.

The document did not provide additional details.

The office of the Texas attorney general declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple has faced class-action lawsuits from consumers alleging that it deceived them about slowing the performance of iPhones with aging batteries. The company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle one such lawsuit earlier this year.

Apple is also facing lawsuits alleging that it knew and concealed how the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptops were prone to failure.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Neha Malara; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on APPLE INC.
02:34pAPPLE : faces deceptive trade practices probe by multiple U.S. states - document
RE
02:32pAPPLE : faces deceptive trade practices probe by multiple U.S. states - document
RE
02:27pWall Street drops on mixed earnings, jobless claims data
RE
02:22pWall Street drops on mixed earnings, jobless claims data
RE
02:01pTech Giants Aim to Solve West Coast Housing Shortage
DJ
01:33pApple Faces Multi-State Consumer Protection Probe - Axios
RE
01:13pNew York Times CEO sees risk in regulating Google, Facebook to help news medi..
RE
12:36pAPPLE FACES DECEPTIVE TRADE PRACTICE : document
RE
12:27pJEFF BEZOS : Big Tech CEOs ready defenses for U.S. Congress hearing into their g..
RE
12:26pROOMBAS AND JAM : couch potatoes snap up robot vacuums, PB&J in pandemic
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 264 B - 207 B
Net income 2020 54 338 M - 42 635 M
Net cash 2020 53 367 M - 41 873 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 1 686 B 1 686 B 1 323 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 369,18 $
Last Close Price 389,09 $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.32.50%1 686 446
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.05%305 432
XIAOMI CORPORATION47.87%48 554
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD53.94%23 437
FITBIT, INC.2.13%1 791
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.66%1 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group