Apple : honors eight developers with annual Apple Design Awards

06/29/2020 | 11:45am EDT
UPDATEJune 29, 2020
Apple honors eight developers with annual Apple Design Awards

Winners are recognized for outstanding app design, innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement

The Apple Design Award trophy, created by the Apple Design team, is a symbol of achievement and excellence.
Apple today named eight app and game developers receiving an Apple Design Award, each one selected for being thoughtful and creative. Apple Design Award winners bring distinctive new ideas to life and demonstrate deep masteryof Apple technology. The apps spring up from developers large and small, in every part of the world, and provide users with new ways of working, creating, and playing.
'Every year, app and game developers demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship and we're honoring the best of the best,' said Ron Okamoto, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. 'Receiving an Apple Design Award is a special and laudable accomplishment. Past honorees have made some of the most noteworthy apps and games of all time. Through their vision, determination, and exacting standards, the winning developers inspire not only their peers in the Apple developer community, but all of us at Apple, too.'
Apple Design Award Winners: Apps
Darkroom, from Bergen Co., is a powerful photo and video editor whose interface is as beautiful as it is easy to use. It delivers great performance with super-intuitive controls and a layout that both casual and pro photographers can truly appreciate. With Apple technologies including photo and camera APIs, Home Screen quick actions, contextual menus, and haptics, Darkroom is a shining example of a high-end mobile editing tool.
Darkroom, from Bergen Co., based in Los Angeles.
Looom, developed by iorama.studio, is an animation playground that takes inspiration from music creation tools. Looping hand-drawn stop-motion animation in this playfully creative interface is designed for pros and consumers alike. The app's deep functionality and intuitive interface are complemented by novel custom controls. Made for iPadOS, Looom uses Apple technologies including Apple Pencil and Dark Mode to their fullest.
Looom, developed by iorama.studio, with locations in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Stockholm.
Shapr3D, from Shapr3D Zartkoruen Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag, is a powerful CAD app for iPad that has the potential to drastically transform the architectural and technical drawing workflow. There's no need for a desk, so inspiration can hit anytime, anywhere. Using only an iPad and Apple Pencil, technical designers have access to a robust modeling toolset to easily create complex 3D models. Designed exclusively for iPad, Shapr3D takes advantage of ARKit and drag and drop. Later this year, the app will use the LiDAR Scanner to automatically generate an accurate 2D floor plan and 3D model of a room, which can be used as the basis to design remodels or room additions. The new design can then be previewed in real-world scale using AR right in the room scanned.
Shapr3D, from Shapr3D Zartkoruen Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag, based in Budapest, Hungary.
StaffPad, from StaffPad Ltd., brilliantly converts handwritten musical notations into digital sheet music. Designed for composers who want an easy solution for writing and composing music digitally, the app uses Apple technologies such as Apple Pencil, drag and drop, and Core ML to transform each bar into beautifully typeset music notation that can be edited using intuitive touch or Apple Pencil tools.
StaffPad, from StaffPad Ltd., based in London.
Apple Design Award Winners: Games
'Sayonara Wild Hearts,' from developer Simogo and publisher Annapurna Interactive, has been lauded for outstanding design since its launch. A pop album video game that is hopeful, gorgeous, and unique, 'Sayonara Wild Hearts' gets players' adrenaline pumping and makes their spirit soar. The game delivers vibrant and surreal landscapes, mesmerizing visuals and motion, and thrilling and kinetic gameplay. It makes extensive use of Apple technologies including Metal, Game Center, spatial audio, and game controllers.
'Sayonara Wild Hearts,' from developer Simogo, based in Malmö, Sweden, and publisher Annapurna Interactive, based in Los Angeles.
'Sky: Children of the Light,' from thatgamecompany, has players flying across sweeping landscapes in a magical kingdom to help celestial beings find their way back to the heavens. With its clever multiplayer integration and adventurous graphical showcase, 'Sky: Children of the Light' is a groundbreaking social quest. The team used Apple technologies including a custom Metal engine, haptics, Game Center, and spatial audio.
'Sky: Children of the Light,' from thatgamecompany, based in Los Angeles.
'Song of Bloom,' from indie developer Philipp Stollenmayer, is a unique game with a nonlinear tale packed with clever puzzles. Players explore a story told in rapidly changing art styles as they progress though the game. 'Song of Bloom' delivers an innovative, handcrafted gameplay experience with great design.
'Song of Bloom,' from indie developer Philipp Stollenmayer, based in Riedstadt, Germany.
'Where Cards Fall,' from developer The Game Band and publisher Snowman, is a slice-of-life adventure game in which players build houses of cards to bring formative memories to life. The game takes advantage of Apple technologies, including Metal, haptics, Game Center, and iCloud, to bring to life its dreamlike spatial puzzles, immersive audio, and unique miniature-art style.
'Where Cards Fall,' from developer The Game Band, based in Los Angeles, and publisher Snowman, based in Toronto.
More than 250 developers have been recognized with Apple Design Awards over the past 20 years. The recognition has proven to be an accelerant for developers who are pioneering innovative designs within their individual apps and influencing entire categories. Previous winners such as Pixelmator, djay, Complete Anatomy, HomeCourt, 'Florence,' and 'Crossy Road' have set the standard in areas such as storytelling, interface design, and use of Apple tools and technologies.
For more information on the apps and games, visit the App Store.
Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
