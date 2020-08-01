Apple : removes thousands of game apps from China store - research firm

SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc removed
29,800 apps from its Chinese app store on Saturday, including
more than 26,000 games, according to data from research firm
Qimai.
The takedowns come amid a crackdown on unlicensed games by
Chinese authorities.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this year Apple gave game publishers an end-of-June
deadline to submit a government-issued licence number enabling
users to make in-app purchases.
China's Android app stores have long complied with those
regulations. It is not clear why Apple is enforcing them
strictly this year.
The smartphone maker removed more than 2,500 titles from its
app store over the first week of July. Games affected by the
sweep included titles from Zynga and Supercell, research firm
SensorTower reported at the time.
The Chinese government has long sought to enforce stricter
regulations on its gaming industry to remove sensitive content.
The approval process for games looking to enable in-app
purchases is long and complicated, hurting all but the largest
game developers, industry insiders say.
"This affects small- and mid-sized developers' incomes the
most, but due to the difficulties of acquiring a business
licence, it's devastating to the whole iOS game industry in
China," said Todd Kuhns, marketing manager for AppInChina, a
firm that helps overseas companies distribute their apps.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh in Shanghai, and Pei
Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates)