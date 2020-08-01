Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : removes thousands of game apps from China store - research firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 03:35am EDT

SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc removed 29,800 apps from its Chinese app store on Saturday, including more than 26,000 games, according to data from research firm Qimai.

The takedowns come amid a crackdown on unlicensed games by Chinese authorities.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year Apple gave game publishers an end-of-June deadline to submit a government-issued licence number enabling users to make in-app purchases.

China's Android app stores have long complied with those regulations. It is not clear why Apple is enforcing them strictly this year.

The smartphone maker removed more than 2,500 titles from its app store over the first week of July. Games affected by the sweep included titles from Zynga and Supercell, research firm SensorTower reported at the time.

The Chinese government has long sought to enforce stricter regulations on its gaming industry to remove sensitive content.

The approval process for games looking to enable in-app purchases is long and complicated, hurting all but the largest game developers, industry insiders say.

"This affects small- and mid-sized developers' incomes the most, but due to the difficulties of acquiring a business licence, it's devastating to the whole iOS game industry in China," said Todd Kuhns, marketing manager for AppInChina, a firm that helps overseas companies distribute their apps.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh in Shanghai, and Pei Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 10.47% 425.04 Delayed Quote.31.03%
ZYNGA INC. 1.24% 9.83 Delayed Quote.60.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on APPLE INC.
08:06aAPPLE REMOVES THOUSANDS OF GAME APPS : research firm
RE
06:16aApple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's smartphone scheme
RE
06:16aApple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's smartphone scheme
RE
05:45aStock Splits Pay Off -- on the Rare Occasions They Occur
DJ
03:35aAPPLE : removes thousands of game apps from China store - research firm
RE
02:48aAMAZON.COM, MCDONALD'S, CHEVRON : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
07/31SATYA NADELLA : Microsoft's Satya Nadella Switches Gears in Pursuit of TikTok
DJ
07/31Apple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
RE
07/31AMAZON.COM, MCDONALD'S, CHEVRON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
07/31Google says 20 U.S. states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 272 B - -
Net income 2020 56 695 M - -
Net cash 2020 76 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,2x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 1 817 B 1 817 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,40x
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 404,91 $
Last Close Price 425,04 $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.31.03%1 817 315
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.76%323 905
XIAOMI CORPORATION37.48%46 021
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD64.38%24 503
FITBIT, INC.-0.46%1 746
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.07%1 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group