Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/28 03:02:11 pm
248.575 USD   +0.81%
02:29pAPPLE : Correction to Apple AirPods story
DJ
02:12pAPPLE : reveals new AirPods Pro, available October 30
PU
01:47pS&P 500 hits all-time high on trade optimism, rate cut hopes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : reveals new AirPods Pro, available October 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

AirPods Pro join the existing AirPods line in delivering an unparalleled wireless audio experience. Each model uses advanced technology to reinvent how people listen to music, make phone calls, enjoy TV shows and movies, play games and interact with Siri. The magical setup experience customers love with today's AirPods extends to AirPods Pro. By opening the charging case near an iOS or iPadOS device and giving it a simple tap, AirPods Pro are immediately paired to all the devices signed into a user's iCloud account, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and iPod touch.

All-New Design

AirPods revolutionized the wireless audio experience with a breakthrough design, and now AirPods Pro take it even further with a new class of lightweight, in-ear headphones engineered for comfort and fit. Each earbud comes with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each individual ear, providing both a comfortable fit and a superior seal - a critical factor in delivering immersive sound. To further maximize comfort, AirPods Pro use an innovative vent system to equalize pressure, minimizing the discomfort common in other in-ear designs. AirPods Pro are sweat- and water-resistant, making them perfect for active lifestyles.1

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 18:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
02:29pAPPLE : Correction to Apple AirPods story
DJ
02:12pAPPLE : reveals new AirPods Pro, available October 30
PU
01:47pS&P 500 hits all-time high on trade optimism, rate cut hopes
RE
01:40pAPPLE : Bets on New $249 AirPods Pro Amid Weak iPhone Sales - Update
DJ
01:20pAPPLE : launches AirPods Pro at $249
RE
01:09pAPPLE : Introduces $249 AirPods Pro
DJ
12:41pEXCLUSIVE : Google owner Alphabet in bid to buy Fitbit - sources
RE
12:37pEXCLUSIVE : Google owner Alphabet in bid to buy Fitbit - sources
RE
12:35pAPPLE : Unveils AirPods Pro
DJ
12:01pAPPLE : Reveals New AirPods Pro, Available October 30
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 399 M
Net income 2019 54 379 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,90x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
Capitalization 1 114 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 233,24  $
Last Close Price 246,58  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.56.32%1 100 782
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%287 985
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 660
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD236.06%6 401
FITBIT, INC.-13.28%1 132
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group