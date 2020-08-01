Log in
Apple Inc.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
News 


Apple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's smartphone scheme

08/01/2020 | 06:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei

NEW DELHI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's Taiwan contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp have applied for funds from India's $6.65 billion scheme to boost smartphone manufacturing, the technology minister said on Saturday.

The production-linked incentive (PLI) plan offers companies cash incentives on additional sales of devices made locally over five years, with 2019-2020 as the base year. India wants to become a global smartphone export hub like China.

Apple assembles some smartphones, including the iPhone 11, at Foxconn and Wistron's plants in two southern Indian states.

Pegatron, one of Apple's top suppliers, has yet to open a plant in India, but is in talks with various states to set up operations, according to sources. Pegatron officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has also applied for incentives under the plan, technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference.

Samsung has a plant on the outskirts of New Delhi that it describes as the world's biggest mobile phone manufacturing plant. It also exports devices from the factory.

Lava, which once assembled models for China's Lenovo , was among the Indian companies which have sought funds, Prasad added.

A total of 22 firms have applied to the scheme, which the government expects will generate smartphone production worth $154 billion and create 300,000 direct jobs over five years.

Smartphone production has emerged as a bright spot in India's economy, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on local manufacturing in a bid to create jobs.

With more than 1 billion wireless subscribers, of which about a third rely on basic handsets, India provides huge growth prospects for smartphone makers, as well as offering cheap labour.

Foxconn plans to invest up to $1 billion to expand a factory in Tamil Nadu state where it assembles iPhones, sources told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 10.47% 425.04 Delayed Quote.31.03%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -1.09% 54.2 End-of-day quote.-18.13%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.51% 78.4 End-of-day quote.-13.66%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED 1.08% 4.67 End-of-day quote.-10.71%
PEGATRON CORPORATION 0.65% 61.7 End-of-day quote.-9.80%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.86% 57900 End-of-day quote.3.76%
WISTRON CORPORATION -0.29% 34.5 End-of-day quote.21.69%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 272 B - -
Net income 2020 56 695 M - -
Net cash 2020 76 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,2x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 1 817 B 1 817 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,40x
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 404,91 $
Last Close Price 425,04 $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.31.03%1 817 315
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.76%323 905
XIAOMI CORPORATION37.48%46 021
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD64.38%24 503
FITBIT, INC.-0.46%1 746
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.07%1 129
