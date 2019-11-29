Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 06:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

Apple Inc is "taking a deeper look at how we handle disputed borders" after it referred to the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula as part of Russia in its Maps and Weather apps for Russian users, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller told Reuters that Apple has not made any changes to its maps outside of Russia and made the change for Russian users because of a new law that went into effect in that country.

"We review international law as well as relevant U.S. and other domestic laws before making a determination in labelling on our Maps and make changes if required by law. We are taking a deeper look at how we handle disputed borders in our services and may make changes in the future as a result," Muller told Reuters.

Russia and Ukraine have both been highly sensitive to the way global companies identify Crimea, since Russian troops seized the territory and Moscow annexed it in March 2014 after a referendum that Kiev and its Western allies say was illegal.

Russian and Ukrainian embassies in the United States did not immediately return requests for comment on Friday.

Apple appeared to have changed the way it displays locations in Crimea in its software, in a nod to Russian politicians who have demanded the peninsula be referred to as part of Russia.

Reuters reporters in Moscow who typed the name of the Crimean provincial capital Simferopol into Apple's Maps and Weather apps on Wednesday saw it displayed as “Simferopol, Crimea, Russia”. Users elsewhere — including in Ukraine’s capital Kiev and in Crimea itself — see locations in Crimea displayed without specifying which country they belong to.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that Apple did not “give a damn” about the country's pain.

The EU and United States do not recognise Crimea as Russian and have imposed sanctions against the peninsula and individuals they accuse of violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

By Stephen Nellis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
06:23pAPPLE : 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russ..
RE
06:20pBerkshire Is Thwarted in Its Bid for Tech Data -- Update
DJ
03:18pConnected car prices may rise if Qualcomm wins antitrust case -auto makers
RE
05:28aTaiwan raises 2019, 2020 growth outlook slightly despite trade war concerns
RE
05:25aChinese investments in Malaysia halve, U.S. inflow soars
RE
03:03aAPPLE : EU commissioner says digital tax initiatives may need to be revived
AQ
02:48aPanasonic to Sell Semiconductor Unit to Taiwan Company -- WSJ
DJ
11/28Correction to Fake Five-Star Reviews
DJ
11/28APPLE : Crimea part of Russia on Apple Maps, but only within Russia
AQ
11/28APPLE : PayPal, Venmo to boost presence in brick-and-mortar retail
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 275 B
EBIT 2020 66 643 M
Net income 2020 56 437 M
Finance 2020 89 846 M
Yield 2020 1,18%
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,00x
EV / Sales2021 3,75x
Capitalization 1 190 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 256,93  $
Last Close Price 267,84  $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.69.80%1 190 084
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%289 006
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 195
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD368.53%14 646
FITBIT, INC.42.25%1 839
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group