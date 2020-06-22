Log in
Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
News 
News

Apple to Split With Intel, Shift to In-House Chips for Macs at WWDC

06/22/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. said it is breaking up with Intel Corp. and transitioning its line of computers to processors it has designed itself, in a long-anticipated shift ending a 15-year partnership.

The news was the centerpiece of a company keynote Monday that also highlighted a new app to provide real-time translation, a new effort to use an iPhone for car keys and various updates across Apple's software ecosystem.

The event is the tech giant's first virtual conference for more than 20 million Apple developers. Typically, Apple gathers roughly 6,000 such developers in San Jose, Calif., in June in an effort to generate enthusiasm for new products and software tools they can use to build apps for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Apple said it had created a new app called Translate that uses Siri to provide real-time translation of conversations across 11 languages such as Spanish and English. The company also said it was updating its iMessage system to allow users to pin conversations, thread replies and mention people directly in a group text exchange.

The updates to Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 14, opened the company's keynote, a reversal from years past when it is the culmination of the roughly two-hour presentation. The company said it also is planning updates to its Watch, TV and Mac operating systems.

The focus reflected Apple's evolving strategy: As iPhone sales have slowed in recent years, it has looked to deliver growth by emphasizing sales of connected services and accessories, such as its streaming-music app and smartwatches. The Worldwide Developers Conference, as the event is known, has taken on added importance in promoting that strategic shift.

Apple's push this year carries extra significance because of a simmering revolt against the company by some developers who have grown frustrated by the App Store's rules and 30% commission on app sales. The European Union last Tuesday opened an antitrust investigation into App Store fees; Apple has called the probe baseless. Developers' App Store sales generate about $16 billion for the company, according to analysts, or about 6% of total sales.

In addition to the new processors, Apple is expected to announce updates to its watch, mobile and TV operating systems. It has been eyeing a bundle offering for services and new health features for the watch in recent years.

The company doesn't usually reveal new hardware at the developers conference. Though it unveiled the HomePod smart speaker at the event in 2017, it usually withholds new hardware updates for iPhones, smartwatches and other products until the fall.

Apple hopes to maintain the conference's sizzle online. It brought film crews to its corporate campus in early June to record videos of its engineers' training sessions, according to people familiar with its preparations. Apple declined to comment on the videos but has said publicly it is offering virtual, one-on-one sessions for developers with its engineers. It eliminated the fee for participants, which was $1,599 last year.

The big update to this year's iPhone will be through hardware, as Apple adds 5G connectivity to smartphones of three different sizes. The product line isn't expected to be released until October or later because of production delays due to the coronavirus, according to suppliers.

On Friday, Samsung Electronics Co., Apple's biggest competitor, said it was introducing its lowest-priced 5G model, the Galaxy A71, for $599.99. It's about $150 less than the lowest-priced iPhone model introduced last year, which doesn't have 5G.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com

