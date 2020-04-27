Log in
Apple : to delay mass production of 2020 flagship iPhones - WSJ

04/27/2020 | 07:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

Apple Inc is delaying the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month as the coronavirus pandemic has weakened global consumer demand and disrupted manufacturing across Asia, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/apple-delays-mass-production-of-2020-flagship-iphones-11587984138 on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

