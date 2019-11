Salcomp will invest 20 billion rupees (217.20 million pounds) over the next five years to make chargers and other components at the plant and the move will also create 10,000 jobs, Prasad said.

Apple's phones made in India will also be exported, he said, adding that exports of mobile phones and components from the country would be worth $1.6 billion each this year.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Writing by Derek Francis; Editing by Rashmi Aich)