APPLE INC.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
News 
News

Apple : to shut seven retail stores in Houston again as COVID-19 cases jump

06/24/2020 | 03:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen on the Macbook in this illustration taken

Apple Inc is set to shut seven of its retail locations in Houston, Texas again due to an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States, the company said Wednesday.

Apple has said it is monitoring conditions in each community where it operates stores to determine when to open and close them. The Houston re-closures follow similar moves last week in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

"We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," Apple said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Nick Zieminski)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 264 B - -
Net income 2020 54 340 M - -
Net cash 2020 65 435 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 1 589 B 1 589 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 346,45 $
Last Close Price 366,53 $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.24.82%1 588 664
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.89%285 778
XIAOMI CORPORATION18.00%39 482
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD36.12%20 054
FITBIT, INC.-2.59%1 709
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-19.10%957
