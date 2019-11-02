Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/02/2019 | 09:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, takes his seat to speak at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit rose more than analysts expected, as growth in several business lines offset the drag from trade tensions and tariffs and billionaire Warren Buffett's inability to deploy the conglomerate's cash.

Berkshire benefited as resilience in consumer spending helped cause U.S. economic growth to slow less than expected, offsetting a contraction in business investment.

But rising stock prices are still impeding Buffett's efforts to find places to invest.

Berkshire ended September with a record $128.2 billion of cash, despite repurchasing $700 million of stock in the quarter.

Buffett has gone nearly four years since making a major acquisition for Berkshire, whose stock price has lagged the broader market by the most since 2009.

"There is a growing frustration among investors that the cash hoard is not being effectively deployed," Cathy Seifert, an equity analyst at CFRA Research in New York, said after Berkshire released its results. "The flip side is that Berkshire's stock tends to do well when the economy softens."

Seifert also said Berkshire's sprawl means results will often mirror macroeconomic trends. "It's not surprising that tariffs had a negative impact on its consumer and industrial businesses," she said. Seifert rates Berkshire "hold."

Berkshire said third-quarter operating income rose 14% to $7.86 billion, or roughly $4,816 per Class A share, from $6.88 billion, or roughly $4,189 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected operating profit of $4,405.16 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Net income fell 11% to $16.52 billion, or $10,119 per Class A share, from $18.54 billion, or $11,280 per share, reflecting fewer gains from Berkshire's investments.

A U.S. accounting rule requires earnings to reflect unrealized gains, including on Berkshire's respective $57 billion and $27.8 billion stakes in Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp. Buffett said the resulting volatility can mislead investors.

Berkshire is based in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates more than 90 businesses including the Geico auto insurer, BNSF railroad, Dairy Queen ice cream, Fruit of the Loom underwear, and its namesake energy company and real estate brokerage.

Class A shares of Berkshire closed Friday at $323,400, up 5.7% in 2019, lagging the 22.3% gain in the Standard & Poor's 500. Class B shares closed at $215.83, also up 5.7%.

TARIFFS WEIGH

U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 1.9% annualized rate in the third quarter, the Department of Commerce said on Wednesday in its advance estimate of economic growth.

But the Federal Reserve on the same day nevertheless lowered interest rates for the third time this year amid uncertainty over trade policy, slowing global growth and Great Britain's proposed exit from the European Union.

BNSF, one of Berkshire's largest businesses, was able to boost profit 5% to $1.47 billion.

The railroad's cost-cutting helped offset lower revenue as demand for consumer, coal, industrial and agricultural products declined, the latter in part because of new trade policies.

Berkshire also blamed U.S. tariffs for cutting into sales of gas turbine and pipe products by its Precision Castparts unit.

Insurance underwriting profit was essentially unchanged at $440 million, as improved results from reinsurance offset higher loss claims at Geico.

Berkshire warned that Typhoon Hagibis, which caused widespread damage in Japan last month, will likely hurt fourth-quarter underwriting results.

Nevertheless, float, a major driver of Berkshire's growth that reflects insurance premiums collected before claims are paid, rose about $2 billion in the quarter to $127 billion.

Profit from manufacturing, services and retailing rose 2%, to $2.46 billion, as higher sales from Berkshire's auto dealer and Clayton Homes mobile home units offset lower revenue from the Duracell battery, Forest River RV, and apparel and footwear businesses.

Tax credits, meanwhile, helped Berkshire Hathaway Energy boost profit 8%, to $1.18 billion.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Shubham Kalia in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York, Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Franklin Paul)

By Jonathan Stempel and Shubham Kalia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
05:45aAP INTERVIEW : Huawei founder says US woes not hardest crisis
AQ
11/07APPLE : Huawei founder says US sanctions not his toughest crisis
AQ
11/07'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
RE
11/07'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
RE
11/07Roku tumbles 11% as Wall St. gives thumbs down to latest report
RE
11/07QUALCOMM : Shares Rise on 4Q Results, 5G Phone Sales Expectations
DJ
11/07APPLE : EU's Vestager says Apple Pay has prompted many concerns
RE
11/07APPLE : EU's Vestager says Apple Pay has prompted many concerns
RE
11/07APPLE : Gadgets Co-Star in Its New TV Drama
DJ
11/07After Google's Fitbit deal, EU says worrying when firms targeted for their da..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 275 B
EBIT 2020 66 639 M
Net income 2020 56 371 M
Finance 2020 91 977 M
Yield 2020 1,23%
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,82x
EV / Sales2021 3,58x
Capitalization 1 143 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 253,79  $
Last Close Price 257,24  $
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.63.01%1 142 985
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%305 641
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 358
FITBIT, INC.41.45%1 829
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%984
FOCUSRITE PLC18.32%415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group