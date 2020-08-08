Log in
APPLE INC.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
COVID-19 punishes Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway

08/08/2020 | 03:48pm EDT

Not even billionaire investor Warren Buffet is immune from financial fallout due the global health crisis.

His company- Berkshire Hathaway had to take a $9.8 billion write-down due to its exposure to the ailing aircraft parts business - Precision Castparts. Sales at the unit tumbled by a third as airlines defray plane orders. Precision had to let go of 10,000 workers, according to Berkshire's quarterly results released Saturday.

With air travel in the dumps - sales at his NetJets corporate jet units fell by 31 percent.

Buffett is so sour on the airline industry that he dumped his $6 billion investment in the sector.

And that wasn't the only place where Buffett took a hit. Revenues at BSNF railroad dived 22 percent with shipping volumes down during the recession.

But it wasn't all bad news for Buffett and his shareholders...

With fewer people hitting the road, his GEICO insurance unit saw a five-fold surge in pre-tax profit...

And he racked up huge unrealized investment gains thanks to his stake in Apple, now the world's most valuable company on the stock market.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 938 M - -
Net cash 2020 75 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,4x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 1 900 B 1 900 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,68x
EV / Sales 2021 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 425,18 $
Last Close Price 444,45 $
Spread / Highest target 9,12%
Spread / Average Target -4,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.55.15%1 900 306
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.05%323 335
XIAOMI CORPORATION43.23%47 945
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD48.12%22 103
FITBIT, INC.-1.52%1 745
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.30%1 184
