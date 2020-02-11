Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China's first quarter smartphone sales may halve due to coronavirus - analysts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 12:26am EST

China's smartphone sales may plunge by as much as 50% in the first quarter, as many retail shops have closed for an extended period and production has yet to fully resume due to the fast spread of a new coronavirus, according to research reports.

The virus outbreak, which has killed more than 900 people and roiled China's manufacturing industry, comes as top smartphone vendors such as Huawei had hoped China's 5G rollout plans this year would help the world's biggest smartphone market rebound after years of falling sales.

"Vendors' planned product launches will be cancelled or delayed, given that large public events are not allowed in China," research firm Canalys said in a note last week.

"It will take time for vendors to change their product launch roadmaps in China, which is likely to dampen 5G shipments."

Canalys expects China's smartphone shipments to halve in the first quarter from a year ago, while IDC, another research firm that tracks the tech sector, forecasts a 30% drop.

Apple Inc said last week it is extending its retail store closures in China and has yet to finalise opening dates, as Foxconn, which assembles iPhones, struggles to fully resume work.

Foxconn received government approval on Monday to resume production at a plant in the city of Zhenghzou, and reopened a major plant in the southern city of Shenzhen. But many others of its factories have yet to resume operation.

Huawei, China's biggest smartphone vendor, said its manufacturing capacity is "running normally" without specifying further. But like many other local peers, Huawei relies heavily on third-party manufacturers for production.

If factories cannot resume production to full capacity on time, this could delay brands' ability to bring their newest products to market, analysts said.

Xiaomi Corp, Huawei, and Oppo, three of China's top Android brands, are all expected to announce flagship devices in the first half.

Oppo told Reuters that while the impact of the virus will affect operations at some local factories, "manufacturing capacity can be guaranteed effectively" thanks to its plants overseas.

Xiaomi did not respond to requests for comment.

"The delays in reopening factories and the labour return time will not only affect shipments to stores, it will also affect the product launch times in the mid- and long-term," Will Wong, an IDC analyst, said.

By Josh Horwitz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
12:48aChina's Q1 smartphone sales may halve due to coronavirus - analysts
RE
12:26aChina's first quarter smartphone sales may halve due to coronavirus - analyst..
RE
12:05aSamsung to unveil square-shaped foldable phones to challenge Apple
RE
02/10U.S. appeals court denies Apple bid for rehearing in VirnetX patent case
RE
02/10S&P 500, Nasdaq reach record closing highs; Chinese workers return
RE
02/10Austria's AMS aims for domination agreement with Osram
RE
02/10Apple's main iPhone maker Foxconn to resume some Chinese production - source
RE
02/10Apple iPhone maker Foxconn approved to resume Shenzhen plant production - sou..
RE
02/10SoftBank-owned Arm to launch new AI chip for small devices
RE
02/10APPLE : The Court Of Appeal Clears The Air On The Difference Between Class Actio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 286 B
EBIT 2020 71 044 M
Net income 2020 60 721 M
Finance 2020 83 742 M
Yield 2020 1,00%
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,63x
EV / Sales2021 4,30x
Capitalization 1 407 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 334,61  $
Last Close Price 321,55  $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.8.98%1 417 087
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%319 566
XIAOMI CORP--.--%36 347
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD32.00%20 255
FITBIT, INC.1.07%1 726
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group