Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China says opposed to latest U.S. rules against Huawei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 06:28am EDT
The Huawei logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York

China's commerce ministry said on Sunday it is firmly opposed to the latest rules by the United States against Huawei and will take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms' rights and interests.

The ministry said in a statement that it urges the United States to immediately stop the wrong actions.

The Trump administration on Friday moved to block global chip supplies to blacklisted telecoms equipment company Huawei Technologies, spurring fears of Chinese retaliation and hammering shares of U.S. producers of chipmaking equipment. The new rule went into effect on Friday but would have a 120-day grace period.

China's state-run newspaper Global Times, citing an unidentified source, reported that Beijing, in response to the new limits on Huawei, was ready to put U.S. companies on an "unreliable entity list" as part of the countermeasures.

Those countermeasures include launching investigations and imposing restrictions on U.S. companies such as Apple Inc , Cisco Systems Inc and Qualcomm Inc.

"The U.S. has utilized national power and used the so-called national security concern as an excuse, and abused export controls to continue to suppress some particular companies in other countries," China's commerce ministry said in today's statement.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yingzhi Yang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.59% 307.71 Delayed Quote.5.41%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 0.96% 44.27 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
QUALCOMM, INC. -5.13% 75.77 Delayed Quote.-14.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
06:28aChina says opposed to latest U.S. rules against Huawei
RE
05/16China asks United States to stop 'unreasonable suppression' of Huawei
RE
05/16China asks United States to stop 'unreasonable suppression' of Huawei
RE
05/16After Devastating Economic Contraction, Glimmers of Growth Emerge--Update
DJ
05/16After Devastating Economic Contraction, Glimmers of Growth Emerge
DJ
05/16DOJ, States Plan Suits Against Google -- WSJ
DJ
05/15U.S. moves to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers as China eyes retalia..
RE
05/15J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy protection
RE
05/15J.C. Penney, Pinched by Coronavirus, Files for Bankruptcy -- Update
DJ
05/15U.S.-China trade deal not falling apart - White House adviser
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 263 B
EBIT 2020 62 487 M
Net income 2020 54 095 M
Finance 2020 63 964 M
Yield 2020 1,05%
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,82x
EV / Sales2021 4,34x
Capitalization 1 334 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 312,48 $
Last Close Price 307,71 $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.5.41%1 333 718
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.14%259 243
XIAOMI CORPORATION-0.33%37 011
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD4.43%18 512
FITBIT, INC.-0.30%1 749
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.31%915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group