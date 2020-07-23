Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Chipmaker STMicroelectronics ups 2020 outlook on improved market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 08:16am EDT

French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics raised its full-year net revenue guidance, citing new products, customer schemes and improved market conditions, as it expects the worst to be over for the auto industry.

The company, which makes a range of sensors and chips used in the telecoms, auto and manufacturing sectors, added on Thursday that all its manufacturing activities worldwide were back to full operations.

For the automotive sector in particular, which was hit by closures at carmakers, the company confirmed a recovery in China during the quarter, partially compensating for weakness in Europe and in the United States.

STMicro, which generates over 60% of its revenue in Asia-Pacific and whose customers in the region include Samsung and Huawei [HWT.UL], now sees 2020 sales between $9.25 billion (7.27 billion pounds) and $9.65 billion, compared with $8.8 billion and $9.5 billion previously.

The company expects second-half sales to be in a $610 million to $1.01 billion range compared to its previous guidance of $340 million to $1.04 billion, with an anticipated 17.4% revenue growth in the third quarter.

STM shares rose more than 2% on the Paris and Milan bourses. Brokerage Liberum expects revenue and earnings to be well ahead of the current consensus in 2020 and 2021, benefiting from an acceleration of the semiconductor sector as a whole.

STM stock slumped about 50% between February and March, but has been gradually recovering in line with the sector index <.SX8P>.

Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said during a conference call that the U.S. blacklisting of Huawei did not impact the group's results in the second quarter, though it expected one in the fourth quarter but that was "embedded in our 2020 plan".

Several countries including Britain have banned the use of Huawei technology in their networks due to U.S. pressure.

STMicro reported second-quarter sales above its own guidance, with a 6.5% drop instead of an expected 10.3% decrease, driven by its microcontrollers and digital segment.

It now expects capital expenditure for 2020 of about $1.2 billion, at the upper end of its previous guidance.

(Reporting by Charles Regnier in Gdansk; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Tomasz Janowski and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.28% 389.09 Delayed Quote.32.50%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.08% 54700 End-of-day quote.-1.97%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 0.75% 26.93 Real-time Quote.11.43%
TESLA, INC. 1.53% 1592.33 Delayed Quote.280.64%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -0.27% 118.72 Delayed Quote.1.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on APPLE INC.
08:29aChipmaker STMicroelectronics ups 2020 outlook on improved market
RE
08:16aChipmaker STMicroelectronics ups 2020 outlook on improved market
RE
05:47aApple supplier LG Display posts larger loss, but says the worst is over
RE
05:19aApple supplier LG Display posts larger loss, but says the worst is over
RE
04:14aAPPLE CASE : EU Judges Confirm That The European Commission Had It Wrong
AQ
04:14aAPPLE : Third Parties Not Responsible For Defective Motion To Seal
AQ
03:03aApple supplier LG Display posts larger loss, but says the worst is over
RE
02:50aLG DISPLAY : Apple supplier LG Display posts sixth straight quarterly loss
RE
02:48aApple Defends Its App Store Amid Increasing Scrutiny -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aSlack Challenges Microsoft in EU -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 264 B - -
Net income 2020 54 338 M - -
Net cash 2020 53 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 1 686 B 1 686 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 369,18 $
Last Close Price 389,09 $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.32.50%1 686 446
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.97%305 432
XIAOMI CORPORATION45.08%48 554
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD57.79%23 437
FITBIT, INC.2.13%1 791
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.64%1 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group