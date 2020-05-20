Log in
Communications Services Up On Hopes For Economic Reopening -- Communications Services Roundup

05/20/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Communications services companies rose sharply as hopes for a smooth economic reopening in the U.S. stoked demand for cyclical stocks.

Shares of Swedish streaming service Spotify rose after it signed up podcast-and-online video star Joe Rogan in an exclusive deal worth about $100 million.

On Wednesday, Apple released an update to its iPhone and iPad software that addressed some of the phone issues that people have complained about during quarantine.

Among other changes, it's speeding up Face ID unlocking for iPhone users wearing protective masks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

