Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FBI Discovers al Qaeda Link in Pensacola Attack -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:08am EDT

By Sadie Gurman and Dustin Volz

The Saudi aviation student who killed three people at a Florida Navy base last year was in touch with a suspected al Qaeda operative, a person familiar with the investigation said, a discovery authorities made based on information found in the gunman's locked iPhones.

Second Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, a member of the Saudi air force who was training with the U.S. military, posted anti-U.S. messages on social media about two hours before he opened fire in a classroom at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Dec. 6, officials have said.

Attorney General William Barr called the attack an act of terrorism, and used it to pressure Apple Inc. help unlock a pair of the gunman's iPhones that he said could provide more information about his radicalization.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was ultimately able to access information on the phones, the person said, and found that the gunman had communicated with the suspected al Qaeda operative. Mr. Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray plan to provide more information at a news conference Monday. The FBI declined to comment on the al Qaeda link.

During the attack, Alshamrani made statements critical of U.S. military actions overseas and fired shots at a picture of President Trump, officials said. In the weeks beforehand, the gunman used social media to blame the U.S. for crimes against Muslims, officials said, issuing a warning on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that "the countdown has started."

Mr. Barr's January request of Apple jump-started a long-simmering fight between law enforcement and Silicon Valley over encryption technology. Mr. Barr said Apple didn't provide any "substantive assistance" to break into two phones belonging to the gunman, which were locked with unknown pass codes and encrypted.

Apple countered at the time that it had provided timely and thorough answers to the Justice Department's requests for help in the investigation and provided a "wide variety of information" to law enforcement, including iCloud backup data and account and transactional information.

Write to Sadie Gurman at sadie.gurman@wsj.com and Dustin Volz at dustin.volz@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.57% 312.465 Delayed Quote.4.78%
BASE CO., LTD. 5.90% 8440 End-of-day quote.3.43%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
JUMP NETWORKS LIMITED -0.10% 48.9 End-of-day quote.0.82%
LT GROUP, INC. 0.00% 7.18 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
10:14aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Moderna soars on vaccine hopes, J.C. Penney files for Ch..
10:08aFBI Discovers al Qaeda Link in Pensacola Attack -- Update
DJ
09:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:30aAPPLE : New Apple Watch Pride Edition celebrates Pride
PU
07:35aHuawei calls U.S. move to curb chips supply 'arbitrary', expects business imp..
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:07aHuawei calls U.S. move to curb chips supply 'arbitrary', expects business imp..
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aIn the U.S., Glimmers of a Recovery Emerge -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 263 B
EBIT 2020 62 487 M
Net income 2020 54 095 M
Finance 2020 63 964 M
Yield 2020 1,05%
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,82x
EV / Sales2021 4,34x
Capitalization 1 334 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 312,48 $
Last Close Price 307,71 $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.4.78%1 333 718
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.14%259 243
XIAOMI CORPORATION-0.33%37 011
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD4.43%18 512
FITBIT, INC.-0.30%1 749
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.31%915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group