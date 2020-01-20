Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

France hoping to resolve digital tax spat this week - Le Maire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2020 | 03:12am EST
French Finance Minister Le Maire gives New Year's address to economic actors

French economy minister Bruno Le Maire said he hoped to resolve a row with the United States over a planned French digital tax by Wednesday evening of this week.

"We are ready to make steps towards the United States, and we have already proposed a certain number of measures. We hope to reach a resolution by Wednesday," Le Maire told LCI television on Monday, adding he would meet U.S. counterparts at the Davos World Economic forum in Switzerland this week.

France decided in July to apply a 3% levy on revenue from digital services earned in France by firms with revenues of more than 25 million euros ($28 million) in France and 750 million euros worldwide. Washington has threatened to impose taxes on key French products in response.

Last week, the French government said the United States risked a proliferation of national taxes on tech giants if President Donald Trump rejected new international rules for taxing digital companies at the World Economic Forum.

Le Maire wants a U.S. commitment in Davos to the international tax reform and is also pressing Washington to lift a threat of tariffs on French champagne, cheese and luxury handbags made in retaliation for France's own digital tax.

Agreement was close on a universal tax proposal drawn up by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Le Maire said, but Washington needed to take the "last step" to reach a compromise.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Simon Carraud; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 2.02% 1479.52 Delayed Quote.10.46%
AMAZON.COM -0.70% 1864.72 Delayed Quote.0.91%
APPLE INC. 1.11% 318.73 Delayed Quote.8.54%
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 1.804 End-of-day quote.-11.87%
FACEBOOK 0.17% 222.14 Delayed Quote.8.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
04:15aTaiwan December export orders rebound, but 2019 fall worst in a decade
RE
03:12aFrance hoping to resolve digital tax spat this week - Le Maire
RE
01/19Samsung appoints new mobile chief as Huawei chips away at market share
RE
01/19For Tech Companies, Election-Year Politics May Limit New Regulation -- Journa..
DJ
01/19Cash, Plastic or Hand? Amazon Envisions Paying With a Wave
DJ
01/19U.S. Companies Fuel Europe's Green-Energy Push
DJ
01/18With market at record highs, eyes on reports from chipmakers
RE
01/17JPMORGAN CHASE, FEDEX, ALPHABET : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
01/17WEEK AHEAD ON WALL STREET : Davos, earnings
RE
01/17Tech Up As 2019 Momentum Returns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 277 B
EBIT 2020 67 110 M
Net income 2020 57 029 M
Finance 2020 90 117 M
Yield 2020 1,00%
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
EV / Sales2020 4,73x
EV / Sales2021 4,38x
Capitalization 1 397 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 291,94  $
Last Close Price 318,73  $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target -8,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.8.54%1 397 321
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%351 425
XIAOMI CORP--.--%40 673
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD18.92%18 026
FITBIT, INC.1.67%1 752
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group