French antitrust body fines Apple £1 billion for anti-competitive behaviour

Apple wholesalers Tech Data and Ingram Micro were also fined 76 million and 63 million euros, respectively, for unlawfully agreeing on prices, the authority said.

"Apple and its two wholesalers have agreed not to compete with each other and to prevent distributors from competing with each other, thereby sterilising the wholesale market for Apple products," the authority's head Isabelle de Silva said.

(This story officially corrects fine amounts which were reversed in authority's statement, paragraph 2)

