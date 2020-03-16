Log in
French antitrust body fines Apple £1 billion for anti-competitive behaviour

03/16/2020 | 07:06am EDT
Logo of U.S. technology company Apple is seen in Basel

France's competition watchdog on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple 1.1 billion euros for anti-competitive behaviour in its distribution network and an abuse of economic dependence on its resellers.

Apple wholesalers Tech Data and Ingram Micro were also fined 76 million and 63 million euros, respectively, for unlawfully agreeing on prices, the authority said.

"Apple and its two wholesalers have agreed not to compete with each other and to prevent distributors from competing with each other, thereby sterilising the wholesale market for Apple products," the authority's head Isabelle de Silva said.

(This story officially corrects fine amounts which were reversed in authority's statement, paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

