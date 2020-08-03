Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/03 04:00:00 pm
435.75 USD   +2.52%
Google owner Alphabet issues record $10 billion bond at lowest-ever price

08/03/2020 | 10:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Google in Zurich

Alphabet Inc borrowed $10 billion in the investment-grade corporate debt market on Monday, the Google parent's largest ever bond issue, which it secured at its lowest-ever cost of financing.

Of the $10 billion on offer, the $1 billion five-year tranche was issued at a coupon of 0.45%, the lowest coupon seen at that maturity since Apple Inc issued a $1.5 billion five-year note at 0.45% in 2013.

Investor appetite was fierce for the tech giant's six-part bond, as low interest rates and corporate bond buying from the Federal Reserve continues to support issuance. The deal garnered more than $31 billion in demand, according to Refinitiv IFR. Previously, Alphabet's lowest coupon was 1.25% on a $1 billion May 2014 note.

"We're at a stage where these extremely high-quality issuers - of which Alphabet is one - are going to price very very tight. That's because there are a lot of buyers who need short-term, don't-need-to-think-about-it money. You're getting two times the yield on the five-year Treasury," said Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory.

Last week Alphabet reported its first quarterly sales drop in its 16 years as a public company. Its share price was largely unmoved however, as the loss in sales was offset by a recovery in Google's ads business.

"There is a very narrow set of companies that were already super high quality, that are not impacted by this recession we're going through right now. And Google is one of them," said Graff.

Alphabet's five-year tranche priced just higher than Amazon.com's 0.40% three-year note issued in June, among the lowest corporate coupons ever recorded. Alphabet's 0.45% five-year tranche was however cheaper than Amazon's June 2020 offering at the same maturity, which priced at 0.80%.

Of the $10 billion offered, $4.5 billion from the seven-, 20- and 40-year tranches will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions. The remaining $5.5 billion will be used for green initiatives, the company said, the largest-ever issue of corporate debt for environment, social and governance endeavors.

By Kate Duguid
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.35% 1482.76 Delayed Quote.10.70%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.67% 3111.89 Delayed Quote.68.41%
APPLE INC. 2.52% 435.75 Delayed Quote.44.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 822 M - -
Net cash 2020 75 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
Yield 2020 0,73%
Capitalization 1 817 B 1 817 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,39x
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 415,56 $
Last Close Price 435,75 $
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.44.74%1 817 315
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.79%323 905
XIAOMI CORPORATION39.33%46 021
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD65.96%24 503
FITBIT, INC.-1.37%1 746
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.18%1 129
Categories
