Hong Kong leader says won't take U.S. sanctions against her to heart

HONG KONG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam
said on Tuesday she was not too bothered about U.S. sanctions
against her but the Chinese-ruled city will complain to the
World Trade Organization (WTO) about a new U.S. requirement on
Hong Kong-made products.
The United States this month imposed sanctions on Lam and
other current and former Hong Kong and mainland officials whom
Washington accuses of curtailing political freedom in the
financial hub.
"Despite some inconvenience in my personal affairs, it is
nothing I would take to heart," Lam told a weekly news
conference.
"We will continue to do what is right for the country and
for Hong Kong."
The sanctions came in response to China's imposition of a
sweeping national security law on the semi-autonomous city after
prolonged anti-China, pro-democracy protests last year.
The legislation punishes anything China considers secession,
subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces with up
to life in prison and has drawn criticism from Western countries
that worry the law will end the freedoms promised when the
former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of the officials
targeted and bar Americans from doing business with them.
Lam said that while she could not travel to the United
States herself, her government would continue to promote Hong
Kong to U.S. businesses.
The U.S. government has also required goods made in the
former British colony for export to the United States to be
labelled as made in China after Sept. 25.
Lam said Hong Kong and China were separate WTO members and
Hong Kong would lodge a complaint against the U.S. decision.
The Hong Kong government initially denounced the U.S.
sanctions as "shameless and despicable" and "blatant and
barbaric" interference in China's internal affairs.
Beijing and Lam's government have defended the national
security law as necessary for the city's stability and
prosperity, and they said imposing it was China's legitimate
right.
Asked about the international community's criticism of last
week's arrest of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, and the
search of his Apple Daily newsroom by some 200 police officers,
Lam said she could not comment on individual cases, but warned
of "double standards" in concerns expressed by other countries.
She said the government's decision to postpone elections for
the city's legislature for a year amid a resurgence in
coronavirus cases was criticised by countries that did not level
similar criticism of other governments that postponed votes.
