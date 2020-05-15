Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

IMF's Georgieva urges tech firms to work on access to digital economy for all

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 03:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, at a conference on Feb 5, 2020

Big technology companies that are reaping gains as result of increased reliance on online systems during coronavirus quarantines and lockdowns should work to increase access to the digital economy for all, the head of the IMF said on Friday.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an event hosted by Politico that the crisis was devastating the global economy, but it also offered an opportunity to tackle persistent inequality and other priorities such as climate change, if recovery funds were properly focused.

"I very much hope that the leadership of tech companies will see this as a chance to demonstrate responsible capitalism, responsible behavior," she said.

Georgieva said that the big winners from the coronavirus pandemic were the digital economy, and providers of e-commerce, e-government and e-learning services.

Digital companies needed to act in a way that "is good for everybody for society as a whole," Georgieva said, without citing any specific companies. "It will be extremely important for all of us to watch whether there is further division in access to the internet, to the digital economy."

There were high risks that the crisis and its economic damage would worsen inequality, and governments needed to take steps to mitigate these risks, Georgieva said. Government spending to keep companies afloat during shutdowns and workers employed would help with the recovery from the crisis.

But she emphasized that even under the best-case scenario of a rebound that starts in the second half of 2020, there will be only a partial recovery in 2021.

The crisis presented an opportunity for governments to invest in environmentally friendly growth stimulus, the IMF head said. Low oil prices also present an opportunity to eliminate "harmful" energy subsidies, a move Georgieva said would reduce government spending at a time of ballooning debt while boosting climate change resilience.

Some conditions for reducing emissions also could be built into the IMF's lending programs, she said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Franklin Paul and Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.72% 1368.4 Delayed Quote.1.30%
APPLE INC. -1.10% 306.51 Delayed Quote.4.77%
FACEBOOK 1.27% 209.54 Delayed Quote.0.76%
INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PJSC 0.23% 26.06 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.50% 32.58 Delayed Quote.-55.33%
WTI 5.32% 29.554 Delayed Quote.-57.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
03:14pIMF's Georgieva urges tech firms to work on access to digital economy for all
RE
02:32pWhat a Small Chip Fab Really Buys -- Heard on the Street
DJ
01:38pU.S. moves to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers as China eyes retalia..
RE
01:25pTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Setting New Driving Hours; FedEx's Retail Limits; Fre..
DJ
12:22pU.S. Moves to Cut Off Chip Supplies to Huawei -- 3rd Update
DJ
12:08pIndonesia to impose VAT on internet giants from July
RE
11:06aTaiwan's TSMC keeps eye on China with $12 billion U.S. plant
RE
10:25aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BT Group plans multi-billion pound deal
10:12aU.S. Moves to Cut Off Chip Supplies to Huawei -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:32aU.S. Moves to Cut Off Chip Supplies to Huawei -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 263 B
EBIT 2020 62 487 M
Net income 2020 54 095 M
Finance 2020 63 964 M
Yield 2020 1,04%
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,85x
EV / Sales2021 4,36x
Capitalization 1 342 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 312,48 $
Last Close Price 309,54 $
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.4.77%1 341 650
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.14%260 036
XIAOMI CORPORATION-0.33%37 043
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD4.43%17 623
FITBIT, INC.-0.61%1 743
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.31%937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group