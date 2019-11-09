Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

IPO prospectus lays out main risks to Aramco's operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 06:44pm EST

Saudi state oil giant Aramco unveiled the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) on Saturday, laying out the main material risks that may adversely affect the company's business or its financial position.

Aramco is the world's largest oil producer, pumping 10% of global supply, and its most profitable. Weaker oil prices cut its first half net profit by 12% to $46.9 billion this year, but the figures still overshadowed Apple Inc, the world’s most profitable listed company, which made $31.5 billion.

Below are the main risks, according to the prospectus:

OPERATIONS

Operations may be affected by global oil prices, oil supply and demand, economic and geopolitical events that may affect international trade as well as the impact of climate change on the demand for, and price of, hydrocarbons.

The Saudi government determines the kingdom's maximum level of oil production. State finances are highly connected to the oil and gas industry.

Aramco's operations may be affected by decisions regarding output levels made by the kingdom as a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), or by other producing states.

The Saudi government may direct Aramco to undertake projects or provide assistance for initiatives outside its core business.

Aramco's financial position may be adversely affected if the kingdom stops pegging its currency, the riyal, to the U.S. dollar.

INSURANCE

Aramco does not insure against all risks and its insurance may not protect it against liability from all potential events including major crude oil spills, environmental disasters, terrorist attacks or acts of war.

LITIGATION

Aramco has been subject to significant litigation, including allegations of violations of antitrust laws partially arising from the kingdom's OPEC membership. The OPEC-related antitrust lawsuits have been dismissed on the basis of sovereign defences under U.S. law, but there is no assurance the firm will prevail in its assertion of these defences in the future.

TERRORISM AND CONFLICTS

Political and social instability, unrest, actual or potential armed conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa and other areas may affect Aramco's operations and financial position. Terrorism and armed conflict may materially and adversely affect the market price of its shares.

THE OFFERING

The IPO is expected to be the largest issuance to trade on the local Tadawul stock exchange, which modernized its platform to accommodate the exceptionally high trading volume. Changes to trading mechanisms and procedures are untested and there can be no assurance they will adequately facilitate the listing.

Non-qualified foreign investors will not hold legal title to the shares and will not be able to vote according to the shares in which they hold an economic benefit.

All purchases and sales of shares on Tadawul will be denominated in local currency. There is no guarantee foreign investors will have the ability to obtain the riyal in amounts necessary to purchase the desired amount of shares or swap.

The Saudi government will continue to own a controlling interest after the IPO and be able to control matters requiring shareholder approval. It will have veto power with respect to any shareholder action or approval requiring a majority vote.

Aramco may change its dividend policy without prior notice to its minority shareholders.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
07:27pGoldman faces probe after entrepreneur slams Apple Card algorithm in tweets
RE
06:44pIPO prospectus lays out main risks to Aramco's operations
RE
07:36aThe Great Streaming Battle Is Here. No One Is -2-
DJ
07:36aThe Great Streaming Battle Is Here. No One Is Safe.
DJ
11/08The Great Streaming Battle Is Here. No One Is -2-
DJ
11/08The Great Streaming Battle Is Here. No One Is Safe.
DJ
11/08Existing U.S. antitrust laws can address tech monopolies, DOJ antitrust chief..
RE
11/08APPLE : PayPal, Venmo to boost presence at physical stores
AQ
11/08APPLE : Pyramid Technologies teams with Nayax on cash/cashless payment solution
AQ
11/08Don't Hold Your Breath Waiting for Oil Companies to Turn Green
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 275 B
EBIT 2020 66 639 M
Net income 2020 56 371 M
Finance 2020 91 977 M
Yield 2020 1,23%
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,82x
EV / Sales2021 3,58x
Capitalization 1 143 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 253,79  $
Last Close Price 257,24  $
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.64.47%1 142 985
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%305 641
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 358
FITBIT, INC.42.45%1 829
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%984
FOCUSRITE PLC18.74%415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group