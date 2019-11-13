Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Key antitrust lawmaker frustrated with Google's Fitbit deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 06:40pm EST
Fitbit Blaze watch is seen in front of a displayed Google logo in this illustration

Lawmakers pressed top U.S. antitrust enforcers on their probes of tech giants Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon and Apple on Wednesday, with the chair of a House subcommittee expressing frustration over the companies' continued acquisitions.

In a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee, Makan Delrahim, the head of the Justice Department's antitrust division, said his investigative staff was focused on understanding how personalized advertising transactions work. Facebook and Google, in particular, depend on advertising for their revenue.

"By understanding these competitive dynamics, we can understand how the market leaders have monopoly power, how they exercise that monopoly power and whether the source of that power is for merit-based competition or the source of that power is exclusionary," Delrahim said.

The Justice Department and the committee are looking into all four companies while the Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook and Amazon. Groups of dozens of state attorneys general are also investigating Google and Facebook.

Delrahim said the department was working with the states on their probes. "We continue to coordinate with the state AGs on both of the matters that have been made public," said Delrahim.

Representative David Cicilline, chair of the subcommittee, noted that Google had continued with acquisitions despite the slew of antitrust investigations, pointing in particular to planned purchases of Looker and Fitbit. The acquisition of Looker, a privately held big-data analytics company, was approved last week.

"The hubris of the executive team to pursue an acquisition of this size," he said, referring to its $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit, "while under federal and state antitrust investigations is astonishing."

Google's interest in Fitbit Inc, a U.S. wearable device maker, comes as it eyes a slice of the crowded market for fitness trackers and smartwatches.

Watchdog groups like Public Citizen and the Center for Digital Democracy, among others, urged the FTC Wednesday to block the deal.

"Google knows more about us than any other company, and it should not be allowed to add yet another way to track our every move," they said in a letter.

Republicans on the committee, by and large, urged caution in probing America's biggest, most successful companies, with Representative Doug Collins warning against punishing success.

"Companies that offer new innovations, better solutions and more consumer benefits at lower prices often become big — to the benefit of society. Proposals to break up big companies because of their size alone risk throwing the baby out with the bath water," he said.

By Diane Bartz and Nandita Bose
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.08% 1296.18 Delayed Quote.24.14%
AMAZON.COM -1.40% 1753.11 Delayed Quote.17.96%
APPLE INC. 0.96% 264.47 Delayed Quote.66.07%
FACEBOOK -0.66% 193.19 Delayed Quote.48.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
06:40pKey antitrust lawmaker frustrated with Google's Fitbit deal
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:01pPELOTON EXPLORING APPS FOR AMAZON FI : Bloomberg
RE
04:22pGoogle Pay to offer checking accounts through Citi, Stanford Federal
RE
04:19pDisney+ streaming exceeds expectations with 10 million sign-ups, shares surge
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:23aAPPLE : refreshes MacBook Pro laptop with 16-inch screen
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 275 B
EBIT 2020 66 639 M
Net income 2020 56 448 M
Finance 2020 89 927 M
Yield 2020 1,21%
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,91x
EV / Sales2021 3,66x
Capitalization 1 165 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 256,63  $
Last Close Price 262,20  $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.66.07%1 142 985
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%305 641
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 358
FITBIT, INC.40.04%1 829
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%984
FOCUSRITE PLC21.89%415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group