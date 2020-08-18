Maker of 'Fortnite' Says Apple Threatens Software -- WSJ

By Sarah E. Needleman

"Fortnite" creator Epic Games Inc. accused Apple Inc. of threatening to block it from making software for iOS devices and Mac computers, an escalation of a dispute that could reverberate through the global market for mobile apps.

Epic on Monday asked a federal judge to prevent Apple from terminating its software-development accounts by Aug. 28 -- a deadline the tech giant imposed after saying the company violated App Store rules. Epic, a closely held game studio and software developer based in Cary, N.C., argued such a move would cause "unquantifiable and irreparable" damage to its business, as well as harm its customers.

In addition to "Fortnite," which has more than 350 million registered players, Epic created the Unreal Engine, software used by millions of developers world-wide for making games, television and movie special effects and other types of digital content. It also owns the video chat app Houseparty.

Being shut out from accessing Apple's developer tools would restrict Epic from sending updates to "Fortnite" players and users of its Unreal Engine on Apple devices.

The legal fracas marks a turn in a battle that industry observers say could have wider implications for the mobile-app economy, which recorded $120 billion in world-wide consumer spending last year, according to App Annie Inc.

Other app developers have also butted heads with Apple and Google over their marketplace policies, including Netflix Inc. and Spotify Technology SA. The tech giants' operations have also drawn scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers as well as federal antitrust authorities. And European Union antitrust regulators have launched a probe into whether the Apple Pay service and App Store violate competition laws, though Apple has said officials were "advancing baseless complaints from a handful of companies."

"Apple is attacking Epic's entire business in unrelated areas," Epic said Monday in a court filing, which seeks a temporary restraining order on restricting access to software development tools.

The App Store is "designed to be a safe and trusted place for users," Apple said in a statement Monday, adding that Epic has been one of the App Store's most successful developers "growing into a multibillion-dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers."

"The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers," Apple said. "We won't make an exception for Epic because we don't think it's right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers."

Last week Apple and Alphabet Inc.-owned Google both yanked "Fortnite" from their app stores, saying Epic violated their rules by adding to the survivor-shooter game an unapproved system for in-app payments from customers for virtual currency. Epic responded by suing the companies in California federal court, accusing them of monopolistic behavior in how they distribute apps to devices and process payments for digital content.

Apple and Google have separately declined to comment on the lawsuits.

Epic and its chief executive, Tim Sweeney, have been bracing for a protracted fight with the tech giants over their app-marketplace rules. The payment option implemented last week on the mobile versions of "Fortnite," which is also on computers and game consoles, was designed to circumvent the 30% commission for in-app purchases due to Apple and Google.

The companies have defended their app stores' policies, saying the 30% fee is justified because they provide services such as e-commerce security and user privacy, and that it is in line with what most other app marketplaces charge.

Epic said in a court filing that through Sunday more than half of iOS "Fortnite" players who made in-app purchases chose Epic's direct payment system. The system offered players a 20% discount on the game's virtual currency known as V-bucks, which can be used to purchase items such as virtual costumes and dance moves for their characters. "Fortnite" is free to play and generates revenue from such purchases as well as for special game modes.

The removal of "Fortnite" from Apple's App Store and Google Play restricts new downloads but also blocks existing users from game updates, including one slated to make its debut later this month. Though the game isn't available on Google Play, Android device users can download it through other app marketplaces. "Fortnite" is also on computers and gaming consoles.

If Epic's access to Apple's tools were revoked, Unreal Engine users would be able to use current software for iOS or MacOS devices, but not future iterations. The engine has undergone about 20 significant updates over the past five years and it has been used to create a variety of visual content, including training apps for astronauts and Hollywood visual effects, Epic said.

"The effects will reverberate well beyond videogames; it will affect developers who use the Unreal Engine on Apple products in many fields," Epic said.

Epic's Houseparty app, which it acquired last year and operates independently, remains available on iOS.

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com