Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Multinationals risk heftier tax hit in biggest overhaul for decades

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 09:59am EDT
The logos of Amazon Apple Facebook and Google

PARIS (Reuters) - Governments will get more power to tax big multinationals like Google, Apple and Facebook doing business in their countries under a proposed overhaul of decades-old rules.

Big internet firms have pushed tax rules to the limit as they can book profit and park assets like trademarks and patents in low tax countries like Ireland wherever their customers are.

The drive for a global rule book has received new urgency as countries unilaterally adopt plans for a tax on digital companies over frustration with current rules.

This year more than 130 countries and territories agreed that a rewriting of tax rules largely going back to the 1920s was overdue and tasked the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to come up with proposals.

"The current system is under stress and will not survive if we don't remove the tensions," OECD head of tax policy Pascal Saint-Amans told journalists.

The OECD expects the first sign of whether there is broad political support behind their proposals next week when finance ministers from the Group of 20 economic powers discuss them at a meeting in Washington.

The overhaul would have an impact of a few percentage points of corporate income tax in many countries with no big losers apart from big international investment hubs, Saint-Amans said.

While that means countries like Ireland or offshore tax havens could suffer, countries with big consumer markets like the United States or France would benefit from the shake-up.

France adopted its own national tax on digital companies this year, sparking U.S. threats of tariff on French wine and adding to global trade tensions.

Meanwhile, companies are facing increased uncertainty about their tax bills as countries challenge arrangements to pay tax in countries like Ireland rather then where their markets are.

Apple is locked in an EU tax dispute over profits booked in Ireland which could cost the iPhone maker $14 billion. Meanwhile, Google agreed last month to pay more than $1 billion to settle a tax case in France.

Amazon, which the European Union has told to pay about 250 million euros in back taxes to Luxembourg, said the OECD proposals were an "important step forward".

Shares in Apple, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, Facebook and Amazon opened higher on Wednesday as latest media reports raised hopes of progress in trade talks between the United States and China.

TAX REVOLUTION

The OECD proposals set a scope for the companies that would be covered by the new rules, define how much business they must do in a country to be taxable there and determine how much profit can be taxed there.

The aim is to give the government where the user or client of a company's product is located the right to tax a bigger share of the profit earned by a foreign company there.

Companies affected would be big multinational firms operating across borders with the OECD suggesting they should have revenue of over 750 million euros.

They would also have to have a "sustained and significant" interaction with customers in a country's market, regardless of whether they have a physical presence there or not.

Not only would big internet companies be covered, but also big consumer firms that sell retail products in a market through a distribution network, which they may or may not own.

Companies meeting those conditions would then be liable for taxes in a given country, according to a formula based on set percentages of profitability that remain to be negotiated.

A French Finance Ministry official said that the Washington meeting should give "the needed political steer in order to achieve an agreement on international taxation in 2020".

After Washington, broader negotiations will get under way with the aim to put an outline agreement to the 134 countries that have signed up for the reform in January.

The proposals issued on Wednesday run in parallel to a second track of reform also steered by the OECD that aims to come up with an internationally agreed minimum corporate tax rate companies cannot avoid.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Christian Lowe and Alexander Smith)

By Leigh Thomas

Stocks treated in this article : Apple Inc., Facebook, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.05% 1202.615 Delayed Quote.13.89%
APPLE INC. 1.00% 226.5876 Delayed Quote.43.95%
FACEBOOK 0.59% 178.79 Delayed Quote.35.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
09:59aMultinationals risk heftier tax hit in biggest overhaul for decades
RE
09:40aInternational tax faces biggest shake-up in decades under OECD plan
RE
08:03aAPPLE : China state newspaper criticises Apple for app use by Hong Kong proteste..
RE
07:50aAPPLE : Angers China by Approving Cop-Tracking Map App for Hong Kong
DJ
05:08aMultinationals face heftier tax bills under OECD proposals
RE
05:08aMultinationals face heftier tax bills under OECD proposals
RE
03:09aAPPLE : China criticizes Apple for app that tracks Hong Kong police
AQ
10/08APPLE : China state newspaper criticizes Apple for app use by Hong Kong proteste..
RE
10/08Vodafone to close more than 1,000 European stores
RE
10/08Netflix to make movies in Italy with Berlusconi's Mediaset
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 347 M
Net income 2019 54 222 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,52x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
Capitalization 1 014 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 224,75  $
Last Close Price 224,40  $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.43.95%1 014 104
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 807
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD221.82%6 066
MEITU INC--.--%910
DIGIA OYJ22.11%101
DORO AB (PUBL)13.03%92
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group