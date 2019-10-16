Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is pictured on a television remote in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc added slightly more paying subscribers than Wall Street expected in the third quarter, a relief to investors who had worried the company might fall short just as Disney and Apple prepare to ramp up the streaming video wars.

The results for July through September represented a rebound from the previous quarter when Netflix lost U.S. streaming customers for the first time in eight years and missed targets for overseas subscribers. Shares of Netflix rose 9.2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $312.69.

That performance, combined with concerns about new competitors, had weighed on Netflix shares, which had fallen 21% from the last earnings report through regular trading on Wednesday.

For the third quarter, Netflix was boosted by new seasons of shows such as "Stranger Things" and "13 Reasons Why." The company added 6.77 million paid customers around the globe, topping the nearly 6.7 million average expectation of analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Netflix said it was on track to achieve full-year operating margins of 13% and was targeting another 300 basis point expansion in 2020.

Its total subscriber count topped 158 million.

Still, the company faces challenges.

"Netflix results were good enough that they assuaged concerns about price sensitivity and penetration levels in the domestic markets," said Fitch director Patrice Cucinello. "A caveat is that competition hasn’t hit yet."

The company projected it would pick up 7.6 million customers in the last three months of 2019. Analysts had expected a forecast of 9.4 million. The company will release a new installment of "The Crown" and Martin Scorsese film "The Irishman" during that time.

But it will face new competition starting in November from Disney+, a streaming service from Walt Disney Co that will be stocked with movies and TV shows from Disney's popular Marvel, "Star Wars," animation and other properties.

Apple Inc also will debut a much smaller streaming video service with original programming in November. AT&T Inc's HBO Max, and a new offering from Comcast Corp, are expected to enter the market next year.

Netflix argued that the new services would increase interest in the streaming video market broadly.

"In our view, the likely outcome from the launch of these new services will be to accelerate the shift from linear TV to on demand consumption of entertainment," the company wrote in a letter to investors.

Netflix acknowledged, however, that it was still taking a hit from price increases earlier this year in the United States. "Retention has not yet fully returned on a sustained basis to pre-price-change levels, which has led to slower U.S. membership growth," it said.

The most popular Netflix plan in the United States costs $13, nearly double the $7-per-month cost for Disney+. Apple TV+ will debut at $5 per month.

Netflix said its additional revenue would allow it to continue to invest "to further strengthen our value proposition."

For the third quarter, Netflix's net income rose to $665 million, or $1.47 per share, from $403 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier. That topped Wall Street's concensus target of $1.04.

Total revenue rose to $5.25 billion from about $4 billion. Analysts on average had expected $5.52 billion.

The debt that Netflix has amassed has sparked concern among some investors. The company said in the earnings report that it expected free cash flow to improve in 2020 and annually beyond that. In the meantime, Netflix will continue to tap the high-yield market as needed, it said.

In the next earnings report, Netflix will begin disclosing revenue and membership by regions - Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East/Africa, Latin America and the United States, the company said.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)

By Lisa Richwine and Neha Malara
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.40% 234.37 Delayed Quote.49.53%
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.15% 45.6 Delayed Quote.34.13%
NETFLIX 0.71% 286.28 Delayed Quote.6.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
06:58pNetflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
RE
06:30pNetflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
RE
02:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Weak U.S. retail sales cast shadow over slowing eco..
RE
07:20aU.S. chipmaker Broadcom told to stop exclusivity deals till EU probe ends
RE
03:03aAPPLE : premieres “For All Mankind,” coming to Apple TV+ November 1
PU
02:48aBig U.S. Banks Record Solid Quarterly Results -- WSJ
DJ
01:22aAPPLE : Google unveils Pixel 4 phones as it seeks to take on rival Apple
AQ
10/15House investigators say they have begun receiving data from big tech firms
RE
10/15Wall Street gains as earnings season begins in earnest
RE
10/15Big banks say U.S. consumers sturdy as businesses quiver with growth fears
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 372 M
Net income 2019 54 253 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,69x
EV / Sales2020 3,58x
Capitalization 1 059 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 227,59  $
Last Close Price 234,37  $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.49.53%1 063 453
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%280 717
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 899
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD241.41%6 492
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 018
FITBIT, INC.-30.58%891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group