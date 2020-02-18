Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/18/2020 | 03:16am EST
U.S. Weighs New Move to Limit China's Access to Chip Technology

The Trump administration is considering trade restrictions on China that would limit the use of American chip-making equipment, as it seeks to cut off access to key semiconductor technology, according to people familiar with the plan. 

 
China Releases List of U.S. Goods That Could Be Exempted From Higher Tariffs

China's State Council on Tuesday released a list of U.S. products that could be temporarily exempted from punitive tariffs imposed during the trade fight with the U.S. 

 
RBA Views Coronavirus as Material Risk to Australia's Economy

The Reserve Bank of Australia has warned the coronavirus outbreak represents a material risk to the outlook for the economy, which is on a 28-year run without a recession. 

 
Global Stocks Edge Higher on New Stimulus Measures in China

Equities rose after Chinese authorities launched new stimulus measures to steady the economy and curtail the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Growth Investors Face Test of Their Mettle

The revenue warning issued on Monday by Apple Inc. is another test of investors' long-running love affair with so-called growth stocks.. 

 
Chinese Stocks Recover From Coronavirus-Driven Selloff

Chinese shares have recouped their post-Lunar New Year losses, suggesting growing confidence the coronavirus will only deal a temporary blow to growth and overall corporate earnings. 

 
Coronavirus Fight Brings Its Own Kind of Pain to Small Businesses

Restrictions on employees' movements could deal a fatal blow to many small businesses if the country doesn't get back to work soon. 

 
Japan's Economy Shrinks 6% as Sales-Tax Rise Cools Consumption

Following a dismal final quarter of 2019, Japan's economy is facing the risk of a recession because the coronavirus outbreak is hurting tourism and production. 

 
China's Central Bank Cuts Rate on One-Year Medium-Term Lending Facility

China's central bank on Monday cut a crucial interest rate that could pave the way for lower benchmark lending rates, as Beijing moved to support an economy hit by the outbreak of a deadly coronavirus. 

 
China Home-Price Growth Slowed to 18-Month Low in January

China's home-price growth in January was at an 18-month low as a yearslong tightening of the property market met with effects from the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought the world's second-largest economy to a near standstill.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 285 B
EBIT 2020 71 085 M
Net income 2020 60 744 M
Finance 2020 84 092 M
Yield 2020 0,98%
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,69x
EV / Sales2021 4,33x
Capitalization 1 422 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 334,61  $
Last Close Price 324,95  $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.10.66%1 421 812
